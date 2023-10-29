Jerez, Superpole Race: First SBK podium for Aegerter

While Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) won the Superpole race in Jerez, Dominique Aegerter took his first podium in the World Superbike Championship in second place. Philipp Öttl was a good seventh.

Even though the top four have been decided, the last race day of the 2023 World Superbike Championship is still decisive for a number of riders. Between the Ducati riders Axel Bassani (244 p.) and Michael Rinaldi (241 p.) it's all about 5th place. Bassani was pushed off the track by Rinaldi in the first race, the atmosphere between the two Italians will be correspondingly heated.

With Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona (both Honda) as well as Remy Gardner and Domi Aegerter (both Yamaha) and Garrett Gerloff (BMW), seven riders are fighting for 8th place, separated by only twelve points.

The Superpole race over ten laps is all the more important because the result will be included in the starting grid for the second race. The top 9 will also receive up to 12 World Championship points and take the first nine grid positions, the other positions according to Saturday's Superpole.

Temperatures at the race start at 11am were pleasant at 20 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies, but there had been drizzle around 10am and track conditions were also treacherous due to overnight dampness. The SCQ tyre introduced in 2022 or the soft racing tyre SCX is usually used in the sprint race.

The starting grid was the same as in qualifying: In addition to Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), who was crowned world champion on Saturday, Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) were on the front row. Jonathan Rea (4th/Kawasaki) and Ducati privateer Philipp Öttl (6th) were lurking on row 2. Also: Toprak Razgatlioglu (7th /Yamaha), Scott Redding (8th /BMW), Iker Lecuona (14th /Honda).

The first start attempt was aborted after two turbulent laps because the Aegerter-Yamaha lost oil on the racing line of a corner. As a result, Lecuona crashed and Loris Baz (BMW) had to swerve into the gravel. The restart took place over eight laps, the starting grid was the same as in Superpole.

With the spare bike, Aegerter was at the front and led the race in the early stages. From lap 2 onwards, Bautista took command and with fast lap times the Spaniard stopped any attempts to overtake - but Aegerter could not be shaken off and crossed the finish line 1.4 sec behind the world champion in second place. It was the Swiss rider's first podium in the World Superbike Championship and an outstanding result, as Jonathan Rea (3rd/Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (4th) were no match for the Yamaha privateer!

Philipp Öttl rode another solid race in 7th place, which meant that the Bavarian only lost one starting position in the second race. Guest starter Florian Alt (Honda) crossed the finish line on the rear wheel of Oliver König (Kawasaki) in 18th place. The IDM champion left the CBR1000RR of Leandro Mercado (20th) behind him.

Michael van der Mark brought the best BMW home in eighth position. The Dutchman benefited from the technical failure of his team-mate Scott Redding, who was in front of him.

For Honda, Xavi Vierge took the best result in tenth place. The ailing Lecuona only reached 13th place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Aegerter ahead of Bautista and Lowes into the first corner. Then Rea and Razgatlioglu. Redding ninth. Vierge 15th, Öttl 9th and Alt 22nd.



Lap 1: Aegerter ahead of Bautista and Lowes. Toprak Razgatlioglu ahead of Rea in 4th. Alt in 20th.





Lap 2: Bautista has taken the lead, Aegerter defends 2nd place against Lowes and Razgatlioglu. Rea fourth.



Lap 3: Bautista 0.6 sec ahead of Aegerter and Razgatlioglu, who sets the fastest lap in 1:39.731 min. Öttl eighth and under pressure from Michel van der Mark (BMW).



Lap 4: Aegerter, Razgatlioglu and Rea fighting for 2nd place, Locatelli, Gardner and Redding for 5th.



Lap 5: Bautista 0.4 sec ahead of Aegerter, who has pulled away from Razgatlioglu and Rea. Öttl, van der Mark, Bassani, Petrucci and Gerloff are vying for 8th place.



Lap 6: Bautista 0.7 sec ahead of Aegerter. Rea passes Razgatlioglu for 3rd place. Bassani and Gerloff crash. Redding drops out with a defect.



Lap 7: Bautista continues to pull away. Aegerter (2nd) 1,4 sec ahead of Rea. Öttl seventh, Alt 18th.



Last lap: Bautista wins ahead of Aegerter and Rea. Öttl seventh, van der Mark eighth and Vierge tenth.