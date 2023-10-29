Jerez, Grid Run 2: Alex Lowes not fit after crash
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.
For the second main race on Sunday, which starts at 2 p.m. in Jerez, the starting grid has been changed. The first nine riders of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.
If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to 10th place on the grid for the second race in the worst case.
The biggest beneficiaries in Andalusia are Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli (grid position 5) and BMW rider Michael van der Mark (8), who will each move up five grid positions.
The biggest loser would be/is Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), who would have to drop from grid position 3 to 11 after his crash in the sprint race. The Englishman crashed his helmet into the rear tyre of Toprak's Yamaha and suffered bruises and cuts to his face. He will therefore not take part in the second main race.
Results Superpole race:
1st Bautista, Ducati
2nd Aegerter, Yamaha
3rd Rea, Kawasaki
4th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
5th Locatelli, Yamaha
6th Gardner, Yamaha
7th Öttl, Ducati
8th Van der Mark, BMW
9th Petrucci, Ducati
10th Vierge, Honda
11th Rinaldi, Ducati
12th Baldassarri, Yamaha
13th Lecuona, Honda
14th Baz, BMW
15th Rabat, Kawasaki
16th Syahrin, Honda
17th King, Kawasaki
18th Alt, Honda
19th Ruiu, BMW
20th Mercado, Honda
- Redding, BMW
- Bassani, Ducati
- Gerloff, BMW
- Lowes, Kawasaki
Results Superpole:
1st Bautista, Ducati
2nd Aegerter, Yamaha
3rd Lowes, Kawasaki
4th Rea, Kawasaki
5th Gardner, Yamaha
6th Öttl, Ducati
7th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
8th Redding, BMW
9th Gerloff, BMW
10th Locatelli, Yamaha
11th Rinaldi, Ducati
12th Petrucci, Ducati
13th Van der Mark, BMW
14th Lecuona, Honda
15th Bassani, Ducati
16th Vierge, Honda
17th Rabat, Kawasaki
18th Baz, BMW
19th Baldassarri, Yamaha
20th Ruiu, BMW
21st Syahrin, Honda
22nd Mercado, Honda
23rd Alt, Honda
24th King, Kawasaki
This results in the following starting grid for race 2:
Row 1: Bautista, Aegerter, Rea
Row 2: Razgatlioglu, Locatelli, Gardner
Row 3: Öttl, van der Mark, Petrucci
Row 4: Redding, Gerloff, Rinaldi
Row 5: Lecuona, Bassani, Vierge
Row 6: Rabat, Baz, Baldassarri
Row 7: Ruiu, Syahrin, Mercado
Row 8: Alt, König