Jerez, Grid Run 2: Alex Lowes not fit after crash

The result of the sprint race partly defines the starting grid for the second Superbike main race on Sunday. SPEEDWEEK.com explains who will start where in Jerez.

In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.



For the second main race on Sunday, which starts at 2 p.m. in Jerez, the starting grid has been changed. The first nine riders of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.



If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to 10th place on the grid for the second race in the worst case.

The biggest beneficiaries in Andalusia are Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli (grid position 5) and BMW rider Michael van der Mark (8), who will each move up five grid positions.



The biggest loser would be/is Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), who would have to drop from grid position 3 to 11 after his crash in the sprint race. The Englishman crashed his helmet into the rear tyre of Toprak's Yamaha and suffered bruises and cuts to his face. He will therefore not take part in the second main race.

Results Superpole race:

1st Bautista, Ducati

2nd Aegerter, Yamaha

3rd Rea, Kawasaki

4th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

5th Locatelli, Yamaha

6th Gardner, Yamaha

7th Öttl, Ducati

8th Van der Mark, BMW

9th Petrucci, Ducati

10th Vierge, Honda

11th Rinaldi, Ducati

12th Baldassarri, Yamaha

13th Lecuona, Honda

14th Baz, BMW

15th Rabat, Kawasaki

16th Syahrin, Honda

17th King, Kawasaki

18th Alt, Honda

19th Ruiu, BMW

20th Mercado, Honda

- Redding, BMW

- Bassani, Ducati

- Gerloff, BMW

- Lowes, Kawasaki

Results Superpole:

1st Bautista, Ducati

2nd Aegerter, Yamaha

3rd Lowes, Kawasaki

4th Rea, Kawasaki

5th Gardner, Yamaha

6th Öttl, Ducati

7th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

8th Redding, BMW

9th Gerloff, BMW

10th Locatelli, Yamaha

11th Rinaldi, Ducati

12th Petrucci, Ducati

13th Van der Mark, BMW

14th Lecuona, Honda

15th Bassani, Ducati

16th Vierge, Honda

17th Rabat, Kawasaki

18th Baz, BMW

19th Baldassarri, Yamaha

20th Ruiu, BMW

21st Syahrin, Honda

22nd Mercado, Honda

23rd Alt, Honda

24th King, Kawasaki

This results in the following starting grid for race 2:



Row 1: Bautista, Aegerter, Rea



Row 2: Razgatlioglu, Locatelli, Gardner



Row 3: Öttl, van der Mark, Petrucci



Row 4: Redding, Gerloff, Rinaldi



Row 5: Lecuona, Bassani, Vierge



Row 6: Rabat, Baz, Baldassarri



Row 7: Ruiu, Syahrin, Mercado



Row 8: Alt, König