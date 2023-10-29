Jerez, Race 2: Epic duel ends with Bautista victory

The second Superbike round in Jerez was exciting and contested. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) was ahead at the finish line, but the winner was Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). Aegerter on the podium.

For the last race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Aruba.it Ducati lined up in the yellow design, which we have already seen on another occasion. Starting from the front row were Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), Domi Aegerter (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki); Philipp Öttl in 7th place on the grid. After his crash in the Superpole race, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) was missing in the second race.

Rea came out of the first lap in the lead and set a fast pace. But on the fifth lap the record world champion crashed and only saw the finish line in 17th place in his last race with Kawasaki.

From then on, Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) fought for victory - and how! The two exceptional riders overtook each other countless times, as they had already artfully demonstrated in Portimão. In third place, Aegerter was an observer of a spectacle.

The Turk, who switched to BMW, crossed the finish line a few centimetres ahead of Bautista after 20 laps, but in turn 13 Razgatlioglu overstepped the track limit and was demoted by one position. The winner was Bautista ahead of the Yamaha rider, with Aegerter taking another podium finish in third.

In sixth place, Michael Rinaldi secured fifth place in the World Championship, but this was due more to the modest eleventh place of his intimate foe Bassani.

Philipp Öttl bid farewell to his Ducati team Go Eleven, which has signed former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone for 2024, with a strong result in seventh place.

Best BMW rider was Scott Redding - a decision for the Englishman's bad luck in the first race and in the Superpole race. The best Honda brought Xavi Vierge to the finish in 13th position.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu into the first corner, then Aegerter, Locatelli and Redding. Rinaldi knocks Öttl off the line, who drops back to 11th place.



Lap 1: Rea comes out of the first lap in the lead, then Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Aegerter. Redding in 6th, Öttl is 12th, Vierge 13th.



Lap 2: Razgatlioglu in 1'39.874 past Bautista for second, Aegerter still fourth ahead of Locatelli and Rinaldi.



Lap 3: Rea in 1:39.744 min by 0.9 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and 2.3 sec ahead of Bautista. Öttl (11th) makes up first position and overtakes van der Mark (BMW).



Lap 4: Rea ahead of Razgatlioglu. Rinaldi, Locatelli and Gardner fight for 5th place.



Lap 5: Razgatlioglu 1.2 sec ahead of Bautista and 1.9 sec ahead of Aegerter. Rea crashes in turn 2 and resumes the race last.





Lap 6: Bautista gains momentum and closes the gap to 0.9 sec. Öttl now ninth.



Lap 7: Razgatlioglu 0.8 sec ahead of Bautista and 1.5 ahead of Aegerter. Rinaldi follows 0.5 sec behind the Swiss. Petrucci and Locatelli fight for 6th place. Öttl (9th) faster than Redding and Locatelli in front of him.



Lap 8: Bautista only 0.5 sec behind Razgatlioglu. Rinaldi catches up with Aegerter (3rd).



Lap 9: Petrucci (6th) catches up with Gardner (5th). Öttl (9th) 0,7 sec behind Redding.



Lap 10: Bautista has caught up with Razgatlioglu. Rea (20th) has overtaken König, Akt and Mercado in the meantime.



Lap 11: Razgatlioglu and Bautista take turns at the front several times - the top-4 thus within only 0.7 sec! Öttl has caught up with Redding.



Lap 12: Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Rinaldi and Aegerter within just 0.4 sec - Gardner and Petrucci also catching up massively.



Lap 13: Bautista and Razgatlioglu overtake each other several times!



Lap 14: Top 6 within only 1.4 sec. Öttl can't get past Redding (8th).



Lap 15: The interplay at the top continues, the race is far from over. Rea in 19th.



Lap 16: Aegerter takes back 3rd place from Rinaldi.



Lap 17: Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Aegerter 0.6 sec ahead of Gardner and Petrucci. Öttl passes Redding for 8th.



Lap 18: Top-3 by one second ahead of Gardner, Öttl past Locatelli in 7th.



Lap 19: Razgatlioglu and Bautista overtake each other 3-4 times every lap, the win is completely open - maybe Aegerter too, who is only 0.5 sec behind. Redding passes Locatelli for 8th.



Last lap: Razgatlioglu crosses the finish line 0.032 sec ahead of Bautista and 0.353 sec ahead of Aegerter - but he is demoted for exceeding the track limit. Öttl seventh, Redding eighth, Rea 17th.