Winner Álvaro Bautista (Ducati): "Those are the rules".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Álvaro Bautista achieved 26 victories and 30 podiums in the 2023 World Superbike Championship and defended his title from the previous year with a commanding 76-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Remarkable: In half of the SBK meetings, the little Spaniard won all three races!
But it was by no means a walk in the park for the Ducati rider, because Razgatlioglu delivered fierce resistance right up to the last race of the season and proved to be an equal opponent. It was not uncommon for a small detail to decide between victory and second place - as it did in the hard-fought second race in Jerez.
In the last race of the season, Razgatlioglu and Bautista overtook each other countless times, and at the finish line Razgatlioglu was ahead by a few centimetres. But because the Turk touched the green, forbidden area at turn 13, the Yamaha rider was demoted behind Bautista.
"That's the way the rules are, the track limits have to be respected. Just in the said corner I was already riding very far inside, but Toprak even more - it's not possible to ride this corner like that and that's why he came into the forbidden area. In this respect, I think the result is okay," said the 38-year-old in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Of course I would have preferred to win the race by crossing the finish line first and without such penalties being handed out. But everyone knows the rule and the green is off limits."
The two-time World Superbike Champion continued, "But I'm more happy about the race itself than the win - it was a battle. We were both aggressive but at the same time very correct and with mutual respect. I think it was one of the best races in the history of the World Superbike Championship, even better than the second race in Portimão. Here we overtook each other in every corner and at every opportunity."
By this the Spaniard means that he did not have the acceleration advantage on the short straight in Jerez as he did on the long straight in Portugal.
The Ducati lurched on acceleration out of the final corner, but Bautista was still only 0.039sec behind Razgatlioglu at the finish line. "I tried to go on the throttle a little earlier than him. But it was the last lap, the last corner and the tyres were at the end," explained the Ducati rider. "Whether I could have won without the slide is beside the point. We had so many overtaking manoeuvres, I enjoyed every single one."
|Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,018 sec
|3.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,321
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,370
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,602
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,997
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 7,991
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,489
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,800
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,000
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,899
|12.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,204
|13.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,862
|14.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,188
|15.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,466
|16.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 26,477
|17.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,156
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 32,419
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 38,944
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 44,442
|21.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 49,727
|22.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 53,049
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 55,020
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,487 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 3,124
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 3,581
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,716
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,268
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 6,572
|8.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 6,878
|9.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,342
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,522
|11.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 12,320
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,772
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 13,043
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 14,586
|15.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,734
|16.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 22,082
|17.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 25,785
|18.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 25,908
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 26,403
|20.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 28,518
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,195 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,071
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,065
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,661
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,538
|7.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,152
|8.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,148
|9.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 20,639
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 23,671
|11.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,827
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,061
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 39,299
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 39,983
|15.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 56,614
|16.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 56,658
|17.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 58,075
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 58,924
|19.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|628
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|552
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|370
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|327
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|251
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|249
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|228
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|163
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|156
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|149
|11.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|149
|12.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|144
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|143
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|126
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|124
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|60
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|54
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|20
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|11
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|8
|23.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|24.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|24.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1