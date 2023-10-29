Winner Álvaro Bautista (Ducati): "Those are the rules".

Even though Álvaro Bautista would have wished for a different victory in the final race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, the Ducati rider believes the track limit penalty against Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) was correct.

Álvaro Bautista achieved 26 victories and 30 podiums in the 2023 World Superbike Championship and defended his title from the previous year with a commanding 76-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Remarkable: In half of the SBK meetings, the little Spaniard won all three races!

But it was by no means a walk in the park for the Ducati rider, because Razgatlioglu delivered fierce resistance right up to the last race of the season and proved to be an equal opponent. It was not uncommon for a small detail to decide between victory and second place - as it did in the hard-fought second race in Jerez.

In the last race of the season, Razgatlioglu and Bautista overtook each other countless times, and at the finish line Razgatlioglu was ahead by a few centimetres. But because the Turk touched the green, forbidden area at turn 13, the Yamaha rider was demoted behind Bautista.

"That's the way the rules are, the track limits have to be respected. Just in the said corner I was already riding very far inside, but Toprak even more - it's not possible to ride this corner like that and that's why he came into the forbidden area. In this respect, I think the result is okay," said the 38-year-old in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Of course I would have preferred to win the race by crossing the finish line first and without such penalties being handed out. But everyone knows the rule and the green is off limits."

The two-time World Superbike Champion continued, "But I'm more happy about the race itself than the win - it was a battle. We were both aggressive but at the same time very correct and with mutual respect. I think it was one of the best races in the history of the World Superbike Championship, even better than the second race in Portimão. Here we overtook each other in every corner and at every opportunity."

By this the Spaniard means that he did not have the acceleration advantage on the short straight in Jerez as he did on the long straight in Portugal.

The Ducati lurched on acceleration out of the final corner, but Bautista was still only 0.039sec behind Razgatlioglu at the finish line. "I tried to go on the throttle a little earlier than him. But it was the last lap, the last corner and the tyres were at the end," explained the Ducati rider. "Whether I could have won without the slide is beside the point. We had so many overtaking manoeuvres, I enjoyed every single one."