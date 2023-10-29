Axel Bassani: Best privateer, missed season goal

Axel Bassani (Ducati) missed his goal of finishing the 2023 World Superbike Championship in the top five with 11th place in the last race of the season in Jerez. In the two races before that, the best privateer had been cleaned up by his colleagues.

Axel Bassani rode a strong first half of the season and regularly fought in the top-5 against the very big names. The Ducati rider showed his best performance at his home race in Misano with places 4, 4 and 3. The best individual result was second place on the podium in the second race in Imola.

The season finale in Jerez, of all places, was his worst race weekend this year. In the first race he was pushed off the track by Michael Rinaldi (Ducati), in the Superpole race he got in the way of Garrett Gerloff (BMW). Bassani crashed both times and did not score any points.

11th place in the second race was not enough to bring home fifth WRC place - he finished sixth in the WRC. "At least we became best privateer after a difficult weekend for us. At least I was able to finish the second race, that was at least something," Bassani caustic. "My goal for Jerez was actually to finish every race in the top-5, but that didn't happen. I'm not happy about losing positions in the overall standings at the end after being better placed for over 35 races. I'm happy for the team that we won the Independent classification for the second year in a row."

After Most, there was a kink in the Motocorsa rider and his results dropped significantly. What was the reason? "The last four meetings were actually difficult. We didn't work well and I wasn't satisfied at all. On top of that, my best bike was destroyed in a crash at Magny-Cours. With the replacement bike I never found the good feeling I had before," explained the Ducati rider. "In Jerez we finally had a similar bike again and the feeling was right again, but if you don't finish you can't score points. Sixth place is okay, even if we had the potential for the top five. That's how it can go."

From Monday Bassani will be under contract to the Kawasaki factory team as Jonathan Rea's successor. He will make his debut on the ZX-10RR on Tuesday at the Jerez test. "Everything will be different. For the first time in the World Superbike Championship I will have a teammate, that will be unusual," mused the Italian. "But I am looking forward to the challenge with Kawasaki. I know the team is excellent. Johnny has been able to show strong races until the end. I think we can do a good job together."