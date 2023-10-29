Punished Razgatlioglu says: Rule should be adjusted

As Toprak Razgatlioglu was on the run-out lap after the second main race of the Superbike World Championship in Jerez, celebrating his victory over Alvaro Bautista, the message came: Track limits violated, one position back!

What Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) performed in the second main races in Portimao and Jerez can hardly be put into words, so great were the battles of the two exceptional riders.

The fact that the last race of the season in southern Spain was decided by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards Panel dampened the emotions, but does not detract from the action seen beforehand. The situation was clear: Razgatlioglu's rear wheel hit the green behind the kerbs on the last lap coming out of the last corner. The intended penalty for this: one position back.

Toprak studied the pictures of his offence intensively in small media round before commenting. "I won, I crossed the finish line first," the Turk smiled. Then more seriously: "My rear wheel slipped on the kerbs and I came onto the green. If there hadn't been any kerbs, I wouldn't have got onto the green. On the outside of the kerbs it always rattles more, so you slide more there. I'm not lucky."

The news that he would be demoted one position came during the run-out lap when Razgatlioglu was celebrating excessively. The runner-up only learned the bad news when he arrived in the pit lane. "The guys from the team told me I was second - from then on there were no more burn-outs."

Toprak knows the rules but doesn't necessarily agree with them, "If you have an advantage then that rule should apply. But I didn't have an advantage because I had so little grip that my bike was just sliding. I lost time because of that. For me, the rules are sometimes too restrictive. It's not like I went straight onto the green. I slid and that's why the rear wheel came onto the green. Maybe the rules should be adjusted and you only get penalised if you get on the green with both wheels. I know a rule is a rule but I had no advantage."

Bautista, who was awarded the win, sees it differently: "If Toprak hadn't used the green, he wouldn't have passed."