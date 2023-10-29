This is not how Rea wanted to say goodbye to Kawasaki

A win or at least a podium was what Jonathan Rea had in mind for the last race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, which was also his last race with the Kawasaki factory team. As is well known, the Northern Irishman will succeed Toprak Razgatlioglu at Yamaha next year, who in turn will switch to BMW.

In the first four laps we saw a Rea like in his best times. The 36-year-old came out of the first lap in the lead, with second-placed Razgatlioglu struggling to match the Kawasaki rider's pace. But on lap 5, Rea slipped and resumed the race in last place. Although he was able to catch up with the riders behind him, he was unable to finish higher than 17th.



"I wanted to finish the race - it would have been too easy to finish the race," Rea explained of his hopeless ride. "It was really frustrating when I lost the front. I was a bit too fast on the corner entry, but I tried to take the corner and had too much lean. The footrest was broken off and my handlebars were bent forward, but I still managed to do a lap under 1:41 min. I am all the more disappointed about what could have been. But that was our race. It sums up the highs and lows we have experienced this year. Incredible highs, but also difficult moments."

Rea had already been confirmed as world championship third. After the race, the record world champion was greeted with applause by the team - and said goodbye.



"To be honest, I have a strange feeling overall, not because of the performance or the results, but because I'm leaving an incredible team. It was my last day in green and that was strange," admitted the 119-time Superbike winner. "Of course it was not the result I wanted for my team, they deserved much more. But we proved that the ZX-10RR still has potential. Until the crash I had everything under control and a really good rhythm. The bike was working beautifully and marching forward. Pere made the brave decision to make a massive change. Definitely we didn't go down without a fight."

Rea hopes for a continued good relationship with the people at the Kawasaki team.



"It's been an incredible partnership. I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the team. On and off the track they have been fantastic. They had my back during the tougher times and pushed me on the good days. It's been fun working with these people and a great manufacturer and I wish you all the best for the future. I'm going to have a great team dinner with all my crew tonight. But I don't want this to be goodbye. These people are my friends and will always be in my thoughts. Next year we'll be neighbours and I hope I'll still be invited to the hospitality for dinner."

Rea will make his debut on the Yamaha R1 as early as Tuesday in Jerez.