Michael Rinaldi (6th): Nearly crashed, shoulder broken

by Kai Schulte-Lippern - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

At the finale of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at the Circuit de Jerez, Michael Rinaldi successfully fought for fifth place in the overall standings. To do so, the Ducati factory rider had to go beyond his pain threshold in the second race.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Throughout the Jerez weekend, Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi struggled with his Panigale V4R, but after finishing 11th in Superpole and 8th and 11th in the first race and sprint race, the 27-year-old still had a chance to finish in the top five of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in the second race, just three points behind intimate foe Axel Bassani (Ducati). "It was a tough weekend. I had problems retarding the bike," the Italian complained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We have been working on that since Friday. Then the warm-up went well. During the practices I thought I could be faster with a softer tyre. But when we changed tyres, my lap time was one and a half seconds slower. I found that strange. Until the last race, the team worked hard to make the bike as fast as possible."

The Italian entered his last outing for Aruba.it Ducati with a great will to win and was in third position until lap 16. Just 0.312 sec separated Rinaldi from the leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). "It was a really good race until four laps to go," the Ducati rider fretted. "In turn 11 I slipped over the front wheel. I needed all my strength to stay on the bike. I had to pull hard on the handlebars."

Although Rinaldi managed to avoid the crash, he injured his right shoulder in the process. With four laps to go, the five-time Superbike winner fought the pain. In the end, he brought home sixth place. "I immediately felt something in my shoulder. When I braked, I almost fell off the bike because I had no strength left," he explained. "Due to the pain, I had to take it easy. On the last lap I went a second slower because of the shoulder. That's why the group overtook me at the end."

There were three riders at once who snuffed Rinaldi: Yamaha riders Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner and Ducati privateer Danilo Petrucci.

For 5th place in the championship standings, however, Rinaldi was prepared to give everything. "Now I am in pain, but in the end I achieved my goal. I'll take the penalty because it was worth it," Rinaldi consoled himself.

The shoulder injury comes at an inopportune time for the upcoming winter test in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The next step for Rinaldi is a visit to the doctor. The next steps to prepare for the tests are as follows: "I'll discuss with my team and then we'll see what the doctor says. I hope nothing is torn. If need be, I'll take painkillers. If I still have pain then, we'll have to see."

After finishing 5th in the world championship and ending his career as a Ducati factory rider, Rinaldi will compete for Motocorsa Ducati in 2024. The first tests in the new racing team are to take place in Jerez.


Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1,487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1