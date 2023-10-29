Michael Rinaldi (6th): Nearly crashed, shoulder broken

At the finale of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at the Circuit de Jerez, Michael Rinaldi successfully fought for fifth place in the overall standings. To do so, the Ducati factory rider had to go beyond his pain threshold in the second race.

Throughout the Jerez weekend, Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi struggled with his Panigale V4R, but after finishing 11th in Superpole and 8th and 11th in the first race and sprint race, the 27-year-old still had a chance to finish in the top five of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in the second race, just three points behind intimate foe Axel Bassani (Ducati). "It was a tough weekend. I had problems retarding the bike," the Italian complained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We have been working on that since Friday. Then the warm-up went well. During the practices I thought I could be faster with a softer tyre. But when we changed tyres, my lap time was one and a half seconds slower. I found that strange. Until the last race, the team worked hard to make the bike as fast as possible."

The Italian entered his last outing for Aruba.it Ducati with a great will to win and was in third position until lap 16. Just 0.312 sec separated Rinaldi from the leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). "It was a really good race until four laps to go," the Ducati rider fretted. "In turn 11 I slipped over the front wheel. I needed all my strength to stay on the bike. I had to pull hard on the handlebars."

Although Rinaldi managed to avoid the crash, he injured his right shoulder in the process. With four laps to go, the five-time Superbike winner fought the pain. In the end, he brought home sixth place. "I immediately felt something in my shoulder. When I braked, I almost fell off the bike because I had no strength left," he explained. "Due to the pain, I had to take it easy. On the last lap I went a second slower because of the shoulder. That's why the group overtook me at the end."

There were three riders at once who snuffed Rinaldi: Yamaha riders Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner and Ducati privateer Danilo Petrucci.

For 5th place in the championship standings, however, Rinaldi was prepared to give everything. "Now I am in pain, but in the end I achieved my goal. I'll take the penalty because it was worth it," Rinaldi consoled himself.

The shoulder injury comes at an inopportune time for the upcoming winter test in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The next step for Rinaldi is a visit to the doctor. The next steps to prepare for the tests are as follows: "I'll discuss with my team and then we'll see what the doctor says. I hope nothing is torn. If need be, I'll take painkillers. If I still have pain then, we'll have to see."

After finishing 5th in the world championship and ending his career as a Ducati factory rider, Rinaldi will compete for Motocorsa Ducati in 2024. The first tests in the new racing team are to take place in Jerez.