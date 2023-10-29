Famous Domi Aegerter: Two podiums in Jerez

Now two-time Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) has also joined the best in the Superbike class. In Jerez, the Swiss rider excelled in qualifying, the sprint race and the second main race.

The Jerez weekend got off to an excellent start for Domi Aegerter: fifth after the free practice sessions on Friday, acclaimed second in qualifying on Saturday. In the first race, his Yamaha didn't run well from the start and he was relegated to last place with electronics problems.

The sprint race on Sunday morning was stopped after one and a half laps because Aegerter's smoking Yamaha had spread fluid on the track and Iker Lecuona (Honda) crashed because of it.

Domi was back at the restart with his replacement bike and finished second behind series winner and world champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati). In the 35th race, the two-time Supersport champion achieved his first podium finish in the highest class.

Thanks to this result, Aegerter was also second on the grid for the second main race - and roared onto the podium again! At the finish he was only 0.321 sec behind Bautista, who was awarded the win because Razgatlioglu had violated the track limits in the last corner on the last lap.

For Aegerter it was a rollercoaster ride of emotions: retirement in the first race, retirement in the sprint race followed by a crash, then a restart and two podium finishes.

"At first I was angry and disappointed, 30 minutes later very happy," the Rohrbach rider described his emotions. "These are the best results of my Superbike career. After the podium in the Superpole race, I wasn't quite sure if that counted as a real podium. A podium is a podium, but I wanted to confirm it in the long race. My pace was great, I think Johnny Rea and Toprak started the first five laps too fast for that race distance. I was on Bautista and he made some mistakes. I wasn't sure if I should overtake him and decided to stay as close as possible. Then there was a fantastic battle between Toprak and Bautista."

Was there a moment when Aegerter thought about overtaking Bautista? "Yes, many even," Domi grinned. "But to overtake him I would have to risk a lot. He did make mistakes and went wide a couple of times, but then he was right back on Toprak - he was much faster than Toprak. I probably would have had a better pace than Toprak, too, but he drove a fighting line and thus slowed down our pace considerably. I didn't really fight against them because I didn't overtake any of them. Toprak was so much on the limit that I speculated that he might have to go wide and I could take over the place. But that wasn't the case. And I couldn't drive my own line with the two in front of me either."

The World Championship eighth-placed rider concluded: "Jerez is not one of my favourite tracks, but I have always been quite successful here because the track suits my style well. It also helped that I've done about 200 laps here with the Superbike and was fast from the start with the basic set-up from the tests."