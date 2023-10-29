Scott Redding (8th/BMW): "A good race, finally".

For BMW, the final round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez was dismal. The best individual result in the second race was achieved by Scott Redding of the ROKiT team in eighth position.

At the last meeting of the season, of all places, BMW's run of solid results since Magny-Cours came to an end, especially those of Garrett Gerloff from the German Bonovo action team. None of the four factory riders got away unscathed in Jerez.



The weekend in Jerez was particularly frustrating for Scott Redding, who provided the BMW highlight in Superpole with 8th place on the grid. But in the first race and the sprint race, the Englishman had to cope with two technical retirements.

With 8th place in the second race, his engagement with the British ROKiT team ended halfway conciliatory. "Finally had a pretty good race. It was the first time this weekend as I had a bit of bad luck with some before," said the 31-year-old. "I had a good start and felt really good on the bike. Then I made a small mistake which cost me some time, but I found my rhythm again. I tried to overtake Andrea Locatelli the whole race and it put a lot of stress on my front tyre. In the end I was able to beat him and that was good. We still have to work on the grip during acceleration. But I am happy to finish the last race of this season like this. And for me it wasn't just about the race as such, because the last time I was here I had big difficulties. So there is a reason to be happy. I want to thank my whole team for the good two years together. Now we are looking forward to the future."

Redding is only saying goodbye to the team, not BMW. In 2024 he will race alongside Gerloff for Bonovo action.

"In the first main race Scott unfortunately got a tyre that didn't build up any grip at all and he simply wasn't able to race. In the Superpole race he showed that he was comfortable on the bike, which made me very happy. Unfortunately, he had a mechanical defect on the footrest. This caused him to lose sixth or possible fifth place," explained Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "In the second main race, Scott was strong again. It wasn't quite where we wanted to go, but I was happy for Scott as he had been through difficult times."

The Dutchman had to admit that the World Superbike Championship ended below expectations. "We would have preferred to give our head of BMW Motorrad, Dr Markus Schramm, who is now retiring, a nicer farewell present," Bongers mused. "But in the end, unfortunately, the results did not live up to what we had expected. We wanted to follow up on the good results of the past races."