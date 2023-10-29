Scott Redding (8th/BMW): "A good race, finally".

For BMW, the final round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez was dismal. The best individual result in the second race was achieved by Scott Redding of the ROKiT team in eighth position.

At the last meeting of the season, of all places, BMW's run of solid results since Magny-Cours came to an end, especially those of Garrett Gerloff from the German Bonovo action team. None of the four factory riders got away unscathed in Jerez.

The weekend in Jerez was particularly frustrating for Scott Redding, who provided the BMW highlight in Superpole with 8th place on the grid. But in the first race and the sprint race, the Englishman had to cope with two technical retirements.

With 8th place in the second race, his engagement with the British ROKiT team ended halfway conciliatory. "Finally had a pretty good race. It was the first time this weekend as I had a bit of bad luck with some before," said the 31-year-old. "I had a good start and felt really good on the bike. Then I made a small mistake which cost me some time, but I found my rhythm again. I tried to overtake Andrea Locatelli the whole race and it put a lot of stress on my front tyre. In the end I was able to beat him and that was good. We still have to work on the grip during acceleration. But I am happy to finish the last race of this season like this. And for me it wasn't just about the race as such, because the last time I was here I had big difficulties. So there is a reason to be happy. I want to thank my whole team for the good two years together. Now we are looking forward to the future."

Redding is only saying goodbye to the team, not BMW. In 2024 he will race alongside Gerloff for Bonovo action.

"In the first main race Scott unfortunately got a tyre that didn't build up any grip at all and he simply wasn't able to race. In the Superpole race he showed that he was comfortable on the bike, which made me very happy. Unfortunately, he had a mechanical defect on the footrest. This caused him to lose sixth or possible fifth place," explained Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "In the second main race, Scott was strong again. It wasn't quite where we wanted to go, but I was happy for Scott as he had been through difficult times."

The Dutchman had to admit that the World Superbike Championship ended below expectations. "We would have preferred to give our head of BMW Motorrad, Dr Markus Schramm, who is now retiring, a nicer farewell present," Bongers mused. "But in the end, unfortunately, the results did not live up to what we had expected. We wanted to follow up on the good results of the past races."

Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1,487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1