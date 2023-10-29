Philipp Öttl strong: He has never scored so many points before

Philipp Öttl rode the last four events of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Team Go Eleven Ducati in impressive form. In Jerez, he scored more points than on any previous weekend, finishing 6th, 6th and 7th.

With positions 11, 6 and 5 (20 points), Philipp Öttl had an excellent start to the season, but it was only after the summer break that he was able to build on this form. He finished 9th, 10th and 10th in Magny-Cours, 6th, 8th and 7th in Aragon (21 points), 11th, 10th and 9th in Portimao and 6th, 6th and 7th at the conclusion in Jerez. The 22 points in Andalusia mark Öttl's best performance in the Superbike World Championship.

He has to cede his place in the Go-Eleven team to Andrea Iannone for 2024, but his performances in the last four events have made a big impression. Behind the scenes, everything is being done to ensure that we will also see the Bavarian in this championship next year, but there is nothing concrete to report yet.

Philipp therefore limited himself to the events in Jerez in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "In the Superpole race, the decision was right that we opted for the full soft rear tyre again after the abort and for the restart, my crew chief did a good job," praised the 27-year-old. "I didn't start the second main race very well, but I got stronger and stronger as the race went on. In the end I was able to overtake Redding and Locatelli, but it was hard because the BMW was so fast on the straights. It was easier against Locatelli. I am fully satisfied with the weekend. When you finish in the top-10 in this field, it's fitting."

Öttl knows that his excellent performances came a few weeks too late, many decisions regarding next season were already made before the summer break in June and July. The Ducati rider obviously came back stronger from the summer break. What had happened? "I trained well and thought a lot," Philipp described. "In the evenings I didn't sit in front of the TV, but thought about it. When it came back to it, I did my thing and enjoyed the riding, it worked."

Team Go Eleven chose former MotoGP rider Iannone, who has been banned for four years for doping, primarily for marketing reasons - Öttl knows that too. Many in the SBK paddock are of the opinion that the Italian will find it very difficult to achieve top-10 results like Öttl after such a long break.

"That was Philipp's day, he had two very solid races with determination and comebacks after difficult starts," judged team manager Denis Sacchetti. "It would have been hard to do better. I want to thank Philipp, his father Peter and our whole team for this season. We had ups and downs, but always fun and the time together flew by. Especially since the summer, both Philipp and we have been able to prove our potential and achieve the results we had hoped for at the beginning of the year. I wish Öttl all the best for the future, he deserves to achieve great results!"