Philipp Öttl strong: He has never scored so many points before

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Philipp Öttl rode the last four events of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Team Go Eleven Ducati in impressive form. In Jerez, he scored more points than on any previous weekend, finishing 6th, 6th and 7th.

With positions 11, 6 and 5 (20 points), Philipp Öttl had an excellent start to the season, but it was only after the summer break that he was able to build on this form. He finished 9th, 10th and 10th in Magny-Cours, 6th, 8th and 7th in Aragon (21 points), 11th, 10th and 9th in Portimao and 6th, 6th and 7th at the conclusion in Jerez. The 22 points in Andalusia mark Öttl's best performance in the Superbike World Championship.

He has to cede his place in the Go-Eleven team to Andrea Iannone for 2024, but his performances in the last four events have made a big impression. Behind the scenes, everything is being done to ensure that we will also see the Bavarian in this championship next year, but there is nothing concrete to report yet.

Philipp therefore limited himself to the events in Jerez in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "In the Superpole race, the decision was right that we opted for the full soft rear tyre again after the abort and for the restart, my crew chief did a good job," praised the 27-year-old. "I didn't start the second main race very well, but I got stronger and stronger as the race went on. In the end I was able to overtake Redding and Locatelli, but it was hard because the BMW was so fast on the straights. It was easier against Locatelli. I am fully satisfied with the weekend. When you finish in the top-10 in this field, it's fitting."

Öttl knows that his excellent performances came a few weeks too late, many decisions regarding next season were already made before the summer break in June and July. The Ducati rider obviously came back stronger from the summer break. What had happened? "I trained well and thought a lot," Philipp described. "In the evenings I didn't sit in front of the TV, but thought about it. When it came back to it, I did my thing and enjoyed the riding, it worked."

Team Go Eleven chose former MotoGP rider Iannone, who has been banned for four years for doping, primarily for marketing reasons - Öttl knows that too. Many in the SBK paddock are of the opinion that the Italian will find it very difficult to achieve top-10 results like Öttl after such a long break.

"That was Philipp's day, he had two very solid races with determination and comebacks after difficult starts," judged team manager Denis Sacchetti. "It would have been hard to do better. I want to thank Philipp, his father Peter and our whole team for this season. We had ups and downs, but always fun and the time together flew by. Especially since the summer, both Philipp and we have been able to prove our potential and achieve the results we had hoped for at the beginning of the year. I wish Öttl all the best for the future, he deserves to achieve great results!"

Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1,487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1