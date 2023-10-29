Florian Alt (Honda) has improved by 14 sec

Wildcard rider Florian Alt (Holzhauer Honda) learned with every lap on his debut in the Superbike World Championship in Jerez and was even in 17th place for a short time in the sprint race with his Fireblade.

Florian Alt and his Holzhauer Honda team are satisfied with their first outing in the World Superbike Championship, they improved steadily over the weekend.

"In the first race we were one minute and seven seconds off the top. In the second it was only 53 seconds," explained the 27-year-old IDM champion, who was able to leave Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) behind. "What I found remarkable is that we only lost a good second per lap to Lecuona on the factory Honda with the production bike. That's a good benchmark, that's something to be proud of."

In the Superpole race, the Holzhauer rider crossed the finish line in 18th place. He was even in 17th position until the last lap, but had to relinquish his place to König due to a lack of fuel.

"The problem was that the fuel goes backwards so much during acceleration that the fuel pump ran dry for a short time," Alt regretted. In preparation for Jerez, the standard fuel tank was enlarged and extended to the rear in his own work. "We need two and a half litres of residual fuel in the tank so that the fuel pump draws in constantly. After the race was stopped, the team failed to top up the 200 ml of fuel that was lost."



After his first race in the World Superbike Championship, Flo Alt is certain: he would like to contest more races like this in 2024.