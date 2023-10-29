Florian Alt (Honda) has improved by 14 sec
Florian Alt and his Holzhauer Honda team are satisfied with their first outing in the World Superbike Championship, they improved steadily over the weekend.
"In the first race we were one minute and seven seconds off the top. In the second it was only 53 seconds," explained the 27-year-old IDM champion, who was able to leave Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) behind. "What I found remarkable is that we only lost a good second per lap to Lecuona on the factory Honda with the production bike. That's a good benchmark, that's something to be proud of."
In the Superpole race, the Holzhauer rider crossed the finish line in 18th place. He was even in 17th position until the last lap, but had to relinquish his place to König due to a lack of fuel.
"The problem was that the fuel goes backwards so much during acceleration that the fuel pump ran dry for a short time," Alt regretted. In preparation for Jerez, the standard fuel tank was enlarged and extended to the rear in his own work. "We need two and a half litres of residual fuel in the tank so that the fuel pump draws in constantly. After the race was stopped, the team failed to top up the 200 ml of fuel that was lost."
After his first race in the World Superbike Championship, Flo Alt is certain: he would like to contest more races like this in 2024.
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,018 sec
|3.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,321
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,370
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,602
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,997
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 7,991
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,489
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,800
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,000
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,899
|12.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,204
|13.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,862
|14.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,188
|15.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,466
|16.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 26,477
|17.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,156
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 32,419
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 38,944
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 44,442
|21.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 49,727
|22.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 53,049
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 55,020
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,487 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 3,124
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 3,581
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,716
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,268
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 6,572
|8.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 6,878
|9.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,342
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,522
|11.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 12,320
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,772
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 13,043
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 14,586
|15.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,734
|16.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 22,082
|17.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 25,785
|18.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 25,908
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 26,403
|20.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 28,518
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,195 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,071
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,065
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,661
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,538
|7.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,152
|8.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,148
|9.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 20,639
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 23,671
|11.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,827
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,061
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 39,299
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 39,983
|15.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 56,614
|16.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 56,658
|17.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 58,075
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 58,924
|19.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|628
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|552
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|370
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|327
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|251
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|249
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|228
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|163
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|156
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|149
|11.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|149
|12.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|144
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|143
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|126
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|124
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|60
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|54
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|20
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|11
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|8
|23.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|24.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|24.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1