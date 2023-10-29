Official on Monday: Rinaldi with Motocorsa Ducati

At the World Superbike Championship in Jerez, Michael Ruben Rinaldi rode his last race for the Ducati factory team, and on Monday a new phase of life begins for the 27-year-old from Rimini.

In mid-July, Michael Rinaldi learned that he would lose his place in the Ducati factory team and would have to cede it to Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega for 2024. Attempts to place the Italian in another factory team failed. Since mid-October, regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have known that the 27-year-old will ride for Team Motocorsa Ducati next year. On Monday it will become official, already on Tuesday Michael will test with his new team in Jerez, provided his shoulder injury from the second race on Sunday does not prove to be too serious.

For three years, Rinaldi rode the red goddess in the Aruba factory team and in that time he claimed four victories and 20 podiums. The man from Rimini is the only one other than the three leading lights Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea to have won a race since 2022.

Jerez was an emotional weekend for Rinaldi, even though he finished below his potential with places 8, 11 and 6. At least he was still able to claim fifth place in the World Championship.

"For me, as an Italian, it was very special to ride for the Ducati factory team," Rinaldi told us. "These have been three incredible years, I want to thank everyone in the Aruba team and Ducati. Even in difficult moments we were a team and faced things. Outside talk never had an impact on our group. That helped me a lot to grow as a person and as a rider. Our journey is over now, inside I am crying. Of course I will miss being a factory rider of this team It is difficult to explain how deep this feeling goes for me as an Italian. On the other hand, it's time to move on and everyone understands that. This was an important chapter in my life, I was able to gain a lot of experience. Like everywhere in life, things start and end, you have to take the positive things with you."

"I didn't come into this sport because I wanted to be in a factory team," added the five-time heat winner. "The dedication brought me here and the will to win. If I can do that with a mechanic and a bike, I'll do it. But of course it makes me very proud to wear the colours of the Ducati factory team for three years. But as far as results are concerned, it doesn't matter. I just need a good bike, that's all."