Danilo Petrucci: 2.6 sec short of first SBK win

Danilo Petrucci was the most prominent rookie in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, but the former MotoGP rider had imagined his return to the paddock of the production-based world championship to be easier. For a long time the Italian struggled with Pirelli's standard tyres, but in the second half of the season he turned into the best privateer, even if Axel Bassani (Ducati) took the title in the end.

At the season finale in Jerez, the Barni Ducati rider showed a solid performance. Starting from 12th on the grid, the 33-year-old roared to the finish line in fifth place in the first race and ninth in the Superpole race. In the competitive second race between Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), Petrucci, like Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner (both GRT Yamaha), was faced with the difficult decision of whether to take advantage and target his first SBK win - on lap 16 he was just 1.3sec behind the leaders in 5th!

"When I closed the gap to the top 3, I watched the two in front getting it done. I said to myself, 'maybe it's a good day for me'. But there was no room to join the party. But anyway, I'm happy," the Italian explained why he settled for fifth position. "If I look at the season, I was the best privateer in the second half, but was far from it at the beginning. We still have a lot to improve, including the sprint race, which didn't go particularly well in Jerez either, or Superpole. With soft tyres we have some catching up to do and also at the start of the race. After that, my pace is perfect. To be at the front and fight for the podium, you have to be there from the start."