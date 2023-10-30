Danilo Petrucci: 2.6 sec short of first SBK win
Danilo Petrucci was the most prominent rookie in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, but the former MotoGP rider had imagined his return to the paddock of the production-based world championship to be easier. For a long time the Italian struggled with Pirelli's standard tyres, but in the second half of the season he turned into the best privateer, even if Axel Bassani (Ducati) took the title in the end.
At the season finale in Jerez, the Barni Ducati rider showed a solid performance. Starting from 12th on the grid, the 33-year-old roared to the finish line in fifth place in the first race and ninth in the Superpole race. In the competitive second race between Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), Petrucci, like Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner (both GRT Yamaha), was faced with the difficult decision of whether to take advantage and target his first SBK win - on lap 16 he was just 1.3sec behind the leaders in 5th!
"When I closed the gap to the top 3, I watched the two in front getting it done. I said to myself, 'maybe it's a good day for me'. But there was no room to join the party. But anyway, I'm happy," the Italian explained why he settled for fifth position. "If I look at the season, I was the best privateer in the second half, but was far from it at the beginning. We still have a lot to improve, including the sprint race, which didn't go particularly well in Jerez either, or Superpole. With soft tyres we have some catching up to do and also at the start of the race. After that, my pace is perfect. To be at the front and fight for the podium, you have to be there from the start."
|Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,018 sec
|3.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,321
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,370
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,602
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,997
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 7,991
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,489
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,800
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,000
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,899
|12.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,204
|13.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,862
|14.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,188
|15.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,466
|16.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 26,477
|17.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,156
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 32,419
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 38,944
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 44,442
|21.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 49,727
|22.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 53,049
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 55,020
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,487 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 3,124
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 3,581
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,716
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,268
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 6,572
|8.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 6,878
|9.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,342
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,522
|11.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 12,320
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,772
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 13,043
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 14,586
|15.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,734
|16.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 22,082
|17.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 25,785
|18.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 25,908
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 26,403
|20.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 28,518
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,195 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,071
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,065
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,661
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,538
|7.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,152
|8.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,148
|9.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 20,639
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 23,671
|11.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,827
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,061
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 39,299
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 39,983
|15.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 56,614
|16.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 56,658
|17.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 58,075
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 58,924
|19.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|628
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|552
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|370
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|327
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|251
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|249
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|228
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|163
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|156
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|149
|11.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|149
|12.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|144
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|143
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|126
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|124
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|60
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|54
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|20
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|11
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|8
|23.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|24.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|24.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1