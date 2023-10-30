Alex Lowes (crash): "Not a clean move by Toprak".

Only in slow motion did it become clear how lucky Alex Lowes was when he crashed in the Superpole race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez. Toprak Razgatlioglu was not blameless, says the Kawasaki rider.

Alex Lowes had already said goodbye to his team-mate Jonathan Rea, who is switching to Yamaha, with warm words before the Superbike finale in Jerez. The Englishman wished that he could climb the podium together with the record world champion one last time, but nothing came of it.

The most realistic chance came in the Superpole race, when Lowes took 3rd place on the second lap and Rea was only 0.2 sec behind in 5th position. Toprak Razgatlioglu, riding in the sandwich of the two Kawasaki factory riders, became a problem.

In lap 3, the Turkish rider slowed down the 33-year-old at the end of the start-finish straight and the rear wheel of the Yamaha and the front wheel of the Kawasaki touched when turning in. Lowes crashed and hit his head against the rear wheel of the R1. The rotation tore off the visor and abruptly threw his head into the neck, Lowes also suffered bruises and cuts to his face.

"Toprak passed me in the first corner and I felt it wasn't a clean manoeuvre. It doesn't look like it from the outside, but the way he got in front of me and delayed, he didn't give me any room," Lowes criticised. "I don't want to complain about the action because I like the way he rides - the second race was fantastic for the fans. Still, it's a shame about the crash and I was lucky to get away with it. The impact was violent. Now I have a few stitches around my eyes and quite a lot of swelling on my face."

Lowes was banned from the second race. "It's a real shame to end the season like that," the father of twins fretted. "In the warm-up we had made a small change to the front, which felt really good. Before the abandonment I was leading the Superpole race. I had a good start and was able to show some good overtaking manoeuvres. I also felt good at the restart and it was obvious that we would fight for the podium. It's sad that Jonathan rode his last races in green, but I give him a lot of respect and wish him all the best for the future."

Lowes finished eleventh in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, his worst season yet as a Kawasaki factory rider.