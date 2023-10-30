Alex Lowes (crash): "Not a clean move by Toprak".
Alex Lowes had already said goodbye to his team-mate Jonathan Rea, who is switching to Yamaha, with warm words before the Superbike finale in Jerez. The Englishman wished that he could climb the podium together with the record world champion one last time, but nothing came of it.
The most realistic chance came in the Superpole race, when Lowes took 3rd place on the second lap and Rea was only 0.2 sec behind in 5th position. Toprak Razgatlioglu, riding in the sandwich of the two Kawasaki factory riders, became a problem.
In lap 3, the Turkish rider slowed down the 33-year-old at the end of the start-finish straight and the rear wheel of the Yamaha and the front wheel of the Kawasaki touched when turning in. Lowes crashed and hit his head against the rear wheel of the R1. The rotation tore off the visor and abruptly threw his head into the neck, Lowes also suffered bruises and cuts to his face.
"Toprak passed me in the first corner and I felt it wasn't a clean manoeuvre. It doesn't look like it from the outside, but the way he got in front of me and delayed, he didn't give me any room," Lowes criticised. "I don't want to complain about the action because I like the way he rides - the second race was fantastic for the fans. Still, it's a shame about the crash and I was lucky to get away with it. The impact was violent. Now I have a few stitches around my eyes and quite a lot of swelling on my face."
Lowes was banned from the second race. "It's a real shame to end the season like that," the father of twins fretted. "In the warm-up we had made a small change to the front, which felt really good. Before the abandonment I was leading the Superpole race. I had a good start and was able to show some good overtaking manoeuvres. I also felt good at the restart and it was obvious that we would fight for the podium. It's sad that Jonathan rode his last races in green, but I give him a lot of respect and wish him all the best for the future."
Lowes finished eleventh in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, his worst season yet as a Kawasaki factory rider.
|Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,018 sec
|3.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,321
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,370
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,602
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,997
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 7,991
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,489
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,800
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,000
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,899
|12.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,204
|13.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,862
|14.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,188
|15.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,466
|16.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 26,477
|17.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,156
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 32,419
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 38,944
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 44,442
|21.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 49,727
|22.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 53,049
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 55,020
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,487 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 3,124
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 3,581
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,716
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,268
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 6,572
|8.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 6,878
|9.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,342
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,522
|11.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 12,320
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,772
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 13,043
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 14,586
|15.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,734
|16.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 22,082
|17.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 25,785
|18.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 25,908
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 26,403
|20.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 28,518
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,195 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,071
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,065
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,661
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,538
|7.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,152
|8.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,148
|9.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 20,639
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 23,671
|11.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,827
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,061
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 39,299
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 39,983
|15.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 56,614
|16.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 56,658
|17.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 58,075
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 58,924
|19.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|628
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|552
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|370
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|327
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|251
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|249
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|228
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|163
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|156
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|149
|11.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|149
|12.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|144
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|143
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|126
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|124
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|60
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|54
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|20
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|11
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|8
|23.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|24.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|24.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1