Alex Lowes (crash): "Not a clean move by Toprak".

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
WorldSBK

Only in slow motion did it become clear how lucky Alex Lowes was when he crashed in the Superpole race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez. Toprak Razgatlioglu was not blameless, says the Kawasaki rider.

Alex Lowes had already said goodbye to his team-mate Jonathan Rea, who is switching to Yamaha, with warm words before the Superbike finale in Jerez. The Englishman wished that he could climb the podium together with the record world champion one last time, but nothing came of it.

The most realistic chance came in the Superpole race, when Lowes took 3rd place on the second lap and Rea was only 0.2 sec behind in 5th position. Toprak Razgatlioglu, riding in the sandwich of the two Kawasaki factory riders, became a problem.

In lap 3, the Turkish rider slowed down the 33-year-old at the end of the start-finish straight and the rear wheel of the Yamaha and the front wheel of the Kawasaki touched when turning in. Lowes crashed and hit his head against the rear wheel of the R1. The rotation tore off the visor and abruptly threw his head into the neck, Lowes also suffered bruises and cuts to his face.

"Toprak passed me in the first corner and I felt it wasn't a clean manoeuvre. It doesn't look like it from the outside, but the way he got in front of me and delayed, he didn't give me any room," Lowes criticised. "I don't want to complain about the action because I like the way he rides - the second race was fantastic for the fans. Still, it's a shame about the crash and I was lucky to get away with it. The impact was violent. Now I have a few stitches around my eyes and quite a lot of swelling on my face."

Lowes was banned from the second race. "It's a real shame to end the season like that," the father of twins fretted. "In the warm-up we had made a small change to the front, which felt really good. Before the abandonment I was leading the Superpole race. I had a good start and was able to show some good overtaking manoeuvres. I also felt good at the restart and it was obvious that we would fight for the podium. It's sad that Jonathan rode his last races in green, but I give him a lot of respect and wish him all the best for the future."

Lowes finished eleventh in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, his worst season yet as a Kawasaki factory rider.


Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1,487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1