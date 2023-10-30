Aruba.it and Ducati: a mutual pat on the back

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Ducati

Álvaro Bautista winning the 2023 World Superbike Championship at the season finale in Jerez was a mere formality. Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi and Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali are in seventh heaven.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Even if it was clear that Álvaro Bautista would win his second Superbike World Championship in the first race, with only two points missing, the last race weekend of the 2023 season was gripping and extremely entertaining.

The Spanish fans, who with 39,195 came to Jerez for the production-based world championship in greater numbers than ever before, probably suspected as much.

The big winner was local hero Álvaro Bautista, Ducati and Aruba.it. The 38-year-old not only won all three races at the finale, the world champion achieved a total of 27 victories in 36 races, which is a record. In addition, he also won the team classification, tied on points with Pata Yamaha - his better individual results were the deciding factor. The constructors' championship had already been won after race 1 in Portimão. So all the titles go to Ducati, because with Axel Bassani they also have the best privateer and with Danilo Petrucci the best rookie.

A historic moment, says Ducati Managing Director Claudio Domenicali. "Álvaro Bautista and the Ducati Panigale V4 R are the best combination an enthusiast could wish for," enthused the Italian. "The incredible performance of the bike and the championship he has led technically and psychologically, setting a record for wins in a season, have made every race weekend a spectacle. This combination made possible a result that fills us with joy and that confirms all the decisions Ducati has made in recent years. Repeating the rider's title and the manufacturer's title was not a matter of course. A special mention goes to Stefano Cecconi, who has worked with us for nine years and has been instrumental in bringing Ducati back to the top of the world."

20 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

As well as being the main sponsor, Aruba boss Cecconi also owns the team and acts as team principal. When the entrepreneur took over the Ducati factory team in 2015 and underperformed with the Panigale V2, Cecconi was not discouraged.

The contract with Ducati runs up to and including 2024. "This result makes us very happy and proud. Not only because it underlines the extraordinary work of Álvaro and the whole team, but also as proof that last year's victory rested on a very solid foundation," said a satisfied Cecconi. "From the outside, it might have looked like we had the season under control. But we had to overcome a lot of obstacles, some mistakes of our own and stubborn opponents who were incredibly strong, as always. But Álvaro and the whole team have always responded with clear ideas, strong determination and also with some masterpieces like the last race in Portimão, which I think will go down in Superbike history. Next season we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of our partnership, which has united and determined us both in the paddock and in our daily work on IT and cloud projects. We are now reaping the fruits of a long and intense work."

Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1,487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1