Aruba.it and Ducati: a mutual pat on the back

Even if it was clear that Álvaro Bautista would win his second Superbike World Championship in the first race, with only two points missing, the last race weekend of the 2023 season was gripping and extremely entertaining.



The Spanish fans, who with 39,195 came to Jerez for the production-based world championship in greater numbers than ever before, probably suspected as much.

The big winner was local hero Álvaro Bautista, Ducati and Aruba.it. The 38-year-old not only won all three races at the finale, the world champion achieved a total of 27 victories in 36 races, which is a record. In addition, he also won the team classification, tied on points with Pata Yamaha - his better individual results were the deciding factor. The constructors' championship had already been won after race 1 in Portimão. So all the titles go to Ducati, because with Axel Bassani they also have the best privateer and with Danilo Petrucci the best rookie.

A historic moment, says Ducati Managing Director Claudio Domenicali. "Álvaro Bautista and the Ducati Panigale V4 R are the best combination an enthusiast could wish for," enthused the Italian. "The incredible performance of the bike and the championship he has led technically and psychologically, setting a record for wins in a season, have made every race weekend a spectacle. This combination made possible a result that fills us with joy and that confirms all the decisions Ducati has made in recent years. Repeating the rider's title and the manufacturer's title was not a matter of course. A special mention goes to Stefano Cecconi, who has worked with us for nine years and has been instrumental in bringing Ducati back to the top of the world."

As well as being the main sponsor, Aruba boss Cecconi also owns the team and acts as team principal. When the entrepreneur took over the Ducati factory team in 2015 and underperformed with the Panigale V2, Cecconi was not discouraged.

The contract with Ducati runs up to and including 2024. "This result makes us very happy and proud. Not only because it underlines the extraordinary work of Álvaro and the whole team, but also as proof that last year's victory rested on a very solid foundation," said a satisfied Cecconi. "From the outside, it might have looked like we had the season under control. But we had to overcome a lot of obstacles, some mistakes of our own and stubborn opponents who were incredibly strong, as always. But Álvaro and the whole team have always responded with clear ideas, strong determination and also with some masterpieces like the last race in Portimão, which I think will go down in Superbike history. Next season we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of our partnership, which has united and determined us both in the paddock and in our daily work on IT and cloud projects. We are now reaping the fruits of a long and intense work."