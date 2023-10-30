Garrett Gerloff (BMW): Bad luck, crashes and regrets
Garrett Gerloff and his Bonovo action BMW team did not have an ideal end to the season in Jerez. On Friday, the American was the fastest BMW rider with 9th place despite a crash. "I'm really frustrated because I had imagined that this weekend would be completely different and better. I was just unlucky," Gerloff regretted. "I had a crash on my first lap on Friday and missed almost the whole session. That left a bitter taste in all our mouths."
"Qualifying wasn't great either. I was only two or three tenths of a second behind second place, but found myself on the third row of the grid," the Texan fretted.
In the first race on Saturday, bad luck took its course. Fighting for sixth place in between, he went down and saved himself to cross the finish line in 14th place.
In the Superpole race, he benefited from the restart and was just behind the leaders. In the middle of the race Gerloff went down again. As a result, he only started from 11th place in the second race. With 9th place at the finish, the 28-year-old at least managed a decent result. "That was a difficult weekend. I really thought we were fighting for more."
Despite the circumstances at the season finale at the Circuito de Jerez, he is positive about the 2023 season. "I am happy that we were able to achieve some successes this year. We secured a pole position and four top-five finishes," noted Garrett, who is the best BMW driver in twelfth place in the World Championship with 144 points. "That can make us happy, but certainly we want more. And we know we are capable of doing that. We will come back strong next year."
Garrett Gerloff will also ride for the Bonovo team in 2024, and he will get Englishman Scott Redding as his new pit neighbour. The first test is on 31 October in Jerez.
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,018 sec
|3.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,321
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,370
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,602
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 5,997
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 7,991
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,489
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,800
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,000
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,899
|12.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,204
|13.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,862
|14.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,188
|15.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,466
|16.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 26,477
|17.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 31,156
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 32,419
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 38,944
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 44,442
|21.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 49,727
|22.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 53,049
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 55,020
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,487 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 3,124
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 3,581
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,716
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,268
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 6,572
|8.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 6,878
|9.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,342
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,522
|11.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 12,320
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 12,772
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 13,043
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 14,586
|15.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,734
|16.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 22,082
|17.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 25,785
|18.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ 25,908
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 26,403
|20.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 28,518
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,195 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,071
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,065
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,661
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,538
|7.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,152
|8.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,148
|9.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 20,639
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 23,671
|11.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,827
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,061
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 39,299
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 39,983
|15.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 56,614
|16.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 56,658
|17.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 58,075
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 58,924
|19.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|628
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|552
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|370
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|327
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|251
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|249
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|228
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|163
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|156
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|149
|11.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|149
|12.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|144
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|143
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|126
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|124
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|60
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|54
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|20
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|11
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|8
|23.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|24.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|24.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1