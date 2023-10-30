Garrett Gerloff (BMW): Bad luck, crashes and regrets

After a strong season, Bonovo-BMW rider Garrett Gerloff had imagined the last race weekend to be better: At the World Superbike Championship in Jerez, he made frequent acquaintances with the asphalt.

Garrett Gerloff and his Bonovo action BMW team did not have an ideal end to the season in Jerez. On Friday, the American was the fastest BMW rider with 9th place despite a crash. "I'm really frustrated because I had imagined that this weekend would be completely different and better. I was just unlucky," Gerloff regretted. "I had a crash on my first lap on Friday and missed almost the whole session. That left a bitter taste in all our mouths."

"Qualifying wasn't great either. I was only two or three tenths of a second behind second place, but found myself on the third row of the grid," the Texan fretted.

In the first race on Saturday, bad luck took its course. Fighting for sixth place in between, he went down and saved himself to cross the finish line in 14th place.

In the Superpole race, he benefited from the restart and was just behind the leaders. In the middle of the race Gerloff went down again. As a result, he only started from 11th place in the second race. With 9th place at the finish, the 28-year-old at least managed a decent result. "That was a difficult weekend. I really thought we were fighting for more."

Despite the circumstances at the season finale at the Circuito de Jerez, he is positive about the 2023 season. "I am happy that we were able to achieve some successes this year. We secured a pole position and four top-five finishes," noted Garrett, who is the best BMW driver in twelfth place in the World Championship with 144 points. "That can make us happy, but certainly we want more. And we know we are capable of doing that. We will come back strong next year."

Garrett Gerloff will also ride for the Bonovo team in 2024, and he will get Englishman Scott Redding as his new pit neighbour. The first test is on 31 October in Jerez.