Garrett Gerloff (BMW): Bad luck, crashes and regrets

After a strong season, Bonovo-BMW rider Garrett Gerloff had imagined the last race weekend to be better: At the World Superbike Championship in Jerez, he made frequent acquaintances with the asphalt.

Garrett Gerloff and his Bonovo action BMW team did not have an ideal end to the season in Jerez. On Friday, the American was the fastest BMW rider with 9th place despite a crash. "I'm really frustrated because I had imagined that this weekend would be completely different and better. I was just unlucky," Gerloff regretted. "I had a crash on my first lap on Friday and missed almost the whole session. That left a bitter taste in all our mouths."

"Qualifying wasn't great either. I was only two or three tenths of a second behind second place, but found myself on the third row of the grid," the Texan fretted.

In the first race on Saturday, bad luck took its course. Fighting for sixth place in between, he went down and saved himself to cross the finish line in 14th place.

In the Superpole race, he benefited from the restart and was just behind the leaders. In the middle of the race Gerloff went down again. As a result, he only started from 11th place in the second race. With 9th place at the finish, the 28-year-old at least managed a decent result. "That was a difficult weekend. I really thought we were fighting for more."

Despite the circumstances at the season finale at the Circuito de Jerez, he is positive about the 2023 season. "I am happy that we were able to achieve some successes this year. We secured a pole position and four top-five finishes," noted Garrett, who is the best BMW driver in twelfth place in the World Championship with 144 points. "That can make us happy, but certainly we want more. And we know we are capable of doing that. We will come back strong next year."

Garrett Gerloff will also ride for the Bonovo team in 2024, and he will get Englishman Scott Redding as his new pit neighbour. The first test is on 31 October in Jerez.

Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1,487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1