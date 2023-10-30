World Superbike Championship 2023: All world champions and prize winners

With the meeting in Jerez, the 2023 World Superbike Championship is history. On Sunday evening, all the world champions and the outstanding riders of this year's season were honoured.

Apart from the FIM Awards, which take place later, the 'Prize Giving Show' on Sunday evening was the last act of the 2023 World Superbike Championship for the time being. The event took place in Jerez in the dignified setting of the 'Museos de la Atalaya'. Almost the entire paddock turned up, as riders from the Supersport World Championship 300, who had already had their season finale four weeks ago in Portimão, were also honoured.

Medals were handed out to the top 3 in each category. In the World Superbike Championship, these were Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki); in the Supersport Next Generation, Bulega, Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) and Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta); and in the 300 series, Buis, Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Kawasaki) and Mirko Gennai (Yamaha).

Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it WorldSSP) and Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) were honoured as World Champions.

In addition, Axel Bassani (Ducati) received the award for Best Superbike Privateer.

The Tissot Superpole Awards for the most pole positions were won by Bautista (SBK World Championship), Bulega (SSP World Championship) and Matteo Vannucci (SSP-300/Yamaha). The Pirelli Best Lap Award in each category for the most fastest race laps went to Bautista (SBK-WM), Bulega (SSP-WM) and Fenton Seabright (SSP-300/Kawasaki),