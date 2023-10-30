Jonathan Rea: Why Kawasaki no longer wins

Jonathan Rea won 104 Superbike races for Kawasaki, 221 times he stood on the podium for the green team and bagged six world championship titles. In his eyes, there are several reasons why this string of successes came to an end.

After the 2008 season, Kawasaki withdrew from the MotoGP World Championship, and after the transitional year 2009 under the name Hayate, it was finally over. Since then, the Japanese have concentrated on the Superbike World Championship.

From 2012 to 2020, they invested like no other manufacturer in the near-series championship: Tom Sykes was runner-up in 2012, champion in 2013 and runner-up again in 2014. From 2015 to 2020, Jonathan Rea won six titles in a row and broke all the major records. Since 2021, he has also finished 2nd, 3rd and 3rd in the World Championship.

In 2018, a balance rule was introduced due to the dominance of Rea and Kawasaki. This increasingly slowed down the Greens, and in the meantime it has also been several years since Kawasaki brought out a new ZX-10R.

Kawasaki fell further and further behind, which finally led to record champion Jonathan Rea, who had a contract until the end of 2024, asking for it to be terminated and then signing with Yamaha.

The balance rules for 2024 are intended to ensure that the power density among the manufacturers is greater, ideally everyone should be capable of winning. Kawasaki should have a stronger package next year than this season, but they will lack a rider of Rea's class. Because no one should expect Alex Lowes and his new teammate Axel Bassani to be able to close that gap.

Rea has complained for years about the Kawasaki's insufficient engine power, while he has always praised its chassis. But this issue is not quite so simple.

"In the first laps, when the bike has grip, it's incredible," explained the 119-time race winner, who signed with Yamaha on October 30. "When that initial grip goes, then the bike is hard to brake and also doesn't have its natural turning. With new tyres the turning is so good that I hardly needed lean angle. Later on I had to do more stop-and-go, which meant that my cornering speed was gone and the lap times got worse. Over the course of the race, it got better and better. This is due to the concept of this bike, which has been like this for many years. On some tracks we could improve slightly over the years, but overall we didn't get much faster. The others caught up a lot, they became faster and more consistent - that makes the difference."

"The Kawasaki is one of the best bikes on the grid when the tyres are new," Rea points out. "Even with the speed difference with Ducati. But we couldn't keep that feeling over the race distance. That's why others were much faster compared to us at the end of the race. The Ducati is a completely different bike. I felt a bit lost and I'm also disappointed that I couldn't keep it up against Kawasaki. The technical rules are so tied to the production model, we can't just turn up with different chassis' and different engine specs and try this and that. Given time and the conditions we could have made this bike much more competitive. We have suffered the past few seasons under the current rules. Other manufacturers have brought new homologation models and responded to them, at Kawasaki it's been a while since there have been fundamental changes."