Yamaha made offer for release - Toprak declined

Toprak Razgatlioglu's contract with Yamaha runs until 30 November 2023, which is why the Turk is not allowed to test the BMW superbike until the beginning of December. Now it has leaked out: It could have gone differently.

Almost all riders in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championship who are changing teams for next year have been given the go-ahead by their employer this year to test directly after the last event - from Jonathan Rea to Marc Marquez.

The only exception is Toprak Razgatlioglu: The 2021 World Champion is going to BMW after four years with Yamaha. His contract with the Japanese manufacturer runs until 30 November 2023, of course there was talk about whether he would be allowed to test with the M1000RR before then.

Toprak expressed disappointment last weekend in Jerez that Yamaha would not release him for the winter tests in November. "I had expected words like 'Toprak, we have many nice memories, many victories and after a long time we achieved the world championship title with you again - you can go testing directly'. But no such statement came," the 39-time heat winner recounted. "On Thursday Andrea Dosoli said to me that the contract is there and we have to respect it."

But that is only half the truth. Yamaha's road-racing manager made an offer to Razgatlioglu on Thursday, but the latter rejected it, multiple sources agree. The deal would have allowed Toprak to contest the second test in Jerez on 22/23 November for Team BMW Motorrad Motorsport, but then not to make any public comparisons between BMW and Yamaha. And he was also advised to exercise restraint in other respects.

Toprak reacted consistently as always, refused and will therefore not have his premiere on the German racing machine until December 4 in Portimao. "That's only ten days difference, it doesn't matter," he grinned.