Confirmed: Michael Rinaldi also on a Ducati in 2024

For three years, Michael Rinaldi rode the red goddess in the Aruba factory team and in that time he captured four victories and 20 podiums. The man from Rimini is the only one besides the three giants Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea to have won a race since 2022.

Since 2022, Aruba has also afforded itself a team in the Supersport class. Nicolo Bulega won the 2023 World Championship in outstanding style with 16 wins and 21 podiums in 24 races and is rewarded with a place in the factory Superbike team.



In mid-July, Rinaldi was presented with this fact, and since then his management had been looking for an appealing place for next season. Because no place became available at Honda, Kawasaki did not want him and the Puccetti team is continuing with Kawasaki and not switching to Ducati, Rinaldi opted for the promising place at Motocorsa Ducati. Verbal agreement had been in place for three weeks, last Thursday evening the contract was signed and now announced.



Axel Bassani has claimed six podiums for the Italian team in the past three years and finished 9th, 7th and 6th in the World Championship, so there is no question about the bike's competitiveness.



Rinaldi was at the circuit until 3.30pm in Jerez on Monday, surveying how the Motocorsa team applied their number 21 to the Panigale V4R's fairing.



"2024 starts today," grinned the five-time race winner. "A new team, new people and a big goal - that's why Team Motocorsa is the right choice. We are united by two words: passion and dedication. Key words that, from the first meeting with Lorenzo Mauri, were the essence of a clear message he gave me: he wants me to be at the heart of a solid and competitive project, mentally liberated to reach for higher goals. A vision that fits perfectly with what I am looking for. A team that has the same passion, ambition, desire and sacrifice I have for this sport that is needed to achieve great results."



The first winter test will take place in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a rainy weather forecast for the first day.