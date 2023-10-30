The first pictures: Jonathan Rea on the Yamaha R1

On 30 October 2023, a new phase in the career of Superbike record champion Jonathan Rea began with Yamaha, the Northern Irishman has committed himself until the end of 2025. Tuesday is his first test at the Circuito de Jerez.

In his last race for Kawasaki, Jonathan Rea crashed while leading on Sunday afternoon in Jerez. He had previously finished third in the Superpole race, which meant his 221st podium finish in the World Superbike Championship for the Greens and his 263rd overall.

Sunday night was first a dinner with the Kawasaki team, then it was off to SBK promoter Dorna's "Prize Giving Show", where Rea was honoured for his third World Championship finish behind Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

Meeting Johnny at lunch in the Yamaha hospitality area at the Circuito de Jerez on Monday lunchtime was a disconcerting sight after his nine years with the Kawasaki factory team. "Yet I'm not even wearing my blue shirt yet," grinned the six-time world champion. "I tried to put all feelings to one side on Sunday, Monday morning I woke up as a new rider. These are exciting times," he told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Later in the afternoon there was a closed-door photo session with Johnny Rea in various poses on the Yamaha, followed by portraits and pictures in team gear.

Rea will ride with unpainted carbon fairing on Tuesday and Wednesday, his number 65 already affixed to the R1's front fairing and pit walls.

Teammate Andrea Locatelli will not test until 20/21 November in Jerez, when Yamaha's MotoGP test team rides there. Locatelli's new crew chief, who is currently still under contract with another manufacturer, will also be announced by then. This is because Andrew Pitt is switching to Rea's side after three years with the Italian.

Participants SBK Test Jerez 31 October/1 November:

Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa Ducati: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone (I)

Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea (GB)

GRT Yamaha: Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

GMT94 Yamaha: Bradley Ray (GB)

Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)

Kawasaki: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Petronas MIE Honda: Tarran Mackenzie (GB)