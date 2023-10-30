Winter surprise: Kawasaki with a yellow splash of colour

The Kawasaki factory team always comes up with a special design for the winter tests in the World Superbike Championship. Axel Bassani is the first new rider to join the team since 2020.

On 31 October and 1 November, the first winter test for the 2024 World Superbike Championship will take place at the Circuito de Jerez. Numerous teams will be lining up with new riders, and at Kawasaki there will be a change for the first time since 2020. Back then, Alex Lowes joined Provec Racing, the team behind the Kawasaki factory team. Now it's Axel Bassani, who has been bought in to replace Jonathan Rea.

On Monday we saw the Kawasaki crew for the first time in the latest winter fashion, which surprisingly features the colour yellow instead of the traditional Kawasaki green.



Also surprising is that Rea's long-time crew chief Pere Riba is moving to Alex Lowes' side and his previous crew chief Marcel Duinker will be in charge of Bassani from now on.



Like all the other teams, Kawasaki will be working under the new technical regulations for the first time from Tuesday, which include a minimum weight of 80 kg for the rider in full gear, more options for modifying the crankshaft and balance shaft, 21 instead of 24 litres of fuel capacity and partly different maximum revs.