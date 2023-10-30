Jonathan Rea on his first day of work with Yamaha

Jonathan Rea described his first day with the Yamaha factory team in Jerez as "incredible" and the moment he put on his team shirt as "unreal".



"The feeling in blue is nice, when I entered the pits everyone was excited," grinned the 36-year-old. "I immediately felt a lot of love and support, the attention to detail in the team is incredible. Even my retreat already had personalised logos and everything is perfectly matched on the bike. I can't wait to do my first laps on the R1. At the track I have seen the bike up close but never had the opportunity to ride it. Tuesday will be about getting comfortable on the bike and understanding my crew. We have a lot of time until Phillip Island, but first impressions are always important and today was really good. I am really looking forward to the start and I want to thank everyone from Crescent Racing, Yamaha Motor Europe and the sponsors for this opportunity. I think it's going to be a great partnership and I'm looking forward to it."

"In the past I would never have imagined that we could bring a rider of Jonathan Rea's calibre into our team," commented team headmaster Paul Denning. "Seeing him climb onto the R1 with a big smile on his face has created an incredibly enthusiastic atmosphere and a lot of hope for the 2024 season. The next two days will be extremely interesting, we want to take it one step at a time and start without pressure. The plan is to give Jonathan the opportunity to get to know the R1 after so many years on another bike. This will be our first experience together and we will build on it. JR is a rider who has always delivered good results. We can't wait to start this journey together."

Participants SBK test Jerez 31 October/1 November:

Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa Ducati: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone (I)

Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea (GB)

GRT Yamaha: Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

GMT94 Yamaha: Bradley Ray (GB)

Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)

Kawasaki: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Petronas MIE Honda: Tarran Mackenzie (GB)