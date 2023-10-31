Bautista would like to help out in the MotoGP test team

This week, Tuesday and Wednesday, the MotoGP test teams of Ducati and Aprilia are on track in Jerez, in addition to numerous Superbike World Championship teams. Alvaro Bautista would like to ride the GP bike again.

Ducati's MotoGP test team has rented the Circuito de Jerez for Tuesday and Wednesday, everyone else is a guest. But the main focus will be on the Superbike teams during these two days, because many of them have new riders and the technical regulations have also changed.

For Ducati's MotoGP team, Michele Pirro is supposed to test, but the Italian broke his left ankle on 8 October during a round of the Italian Superbike Championship and there is a question mark behind his fitness.

World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista, who will take part in the Malaysia GP at Sepang from 10-12 November on a wildcard, could step in. "A little over a fortnight ago I also did a MotoGP test for Ducati because they had some parts to try for 2024," the Spaniard told us in Jerez. "The plan is for Pirro to test. But if he can't, I'll be here. Maybe I can do a few laps on the GP bike to collect some data for Ducati. That would also be good for me because I could then build up some feeling before I fly to Sepang."

Bautista is keeping outward expectations of his MotoGP wildcard entry low, insisting that he is all about having fun. But no one doubts that the 38-year-old wants to perform at his best in the Malaysian heat.

Danilo Petrucci filled in as a substitute rider in Ducati's MotoGP factory team at Le Mans this year, and his memories are still fresh. "The MotoGP Ducati is one of the best bikes I have ever ridden," he underlined when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com in southern Spain. "After every corner I realised that I could have gone on the gas earlier and been faster - fantastic!"

What does the Italian think Bautista can do in Malaysia? "Alvaro has always ridden excellently at Sepang," Danilo noted. "It's very hot there and the asphalt is so demanding on the tyres that he will have an advantage with his light weight. I expect he can be very competitive - he had two extensive tests to prepare and rode for several days."

Participants SBK test Jerez 31 October/1 November:

Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I).

Motocorsa Ducati: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone (I)

Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea (GB)

GRT Yamaha: Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

GMT94 Yamaha: Bradley Ray (GB)

Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)

Kawasaki: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Petronas MIE Honda: Tarran Mackenzie (GB)