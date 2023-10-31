Jerez test: First action pictures of Rea, Iannone & Co.

Tuesday and Wednesday the first winter test for the 2024 World Superbike Championship takes place at the Jerez Circuit. Numerous teams have new riders - SPEEDWEEK.com shows the first pictures.

From 10 am to 6 pm, testing will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Circuito de Jerez. When the lights turned green on Tuesday morning, Garrett Gerloff, Michael Rinaldi and Bradley Ray took to the track, Axel Bassani followed three minutes later.

Based on the weather forecast, it cannot be ruled out that it will drizzle or even rain one or more times during the day, the track still had damp patches from the night before at the start of the test.

So far the conditions are not bad, the now triple world champion Alvaro Bautista already did 1:41,5 min in his second flying lap. After one hour, Rinaldi led the timesheet with 1:40.034 min.

For eight of the 13 riders, the Jerez test is a premiere. Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega has moved up to Ducati's factory Superbike team, while his predecessor Michael Rinaldi has switched to Motocorsa Ducati. Andrea Iannone returns to professional racing after a four-year doping ban and has signed with Go Eleven Ducati. Jonathan Rea went from Kawasaki to Yamaha, his successor at the Greens is Axel Bassani. Bradley Ray is working with the GMT94 Yamaha team for the first time and Scott Redding moved from Team BMW Motorrad Motorsport to Bonovo action. Tarran Mackenzie moves up to the World Superbike Championship and rides for Petronas Honda.

Participants SBK test Jerez 31 October/1 November:

Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I).

Motocorsa Ducati: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone (I)

Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea (GB)

GRT Yamaha: Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

GMT94 Yamaha: Bradley Ray (GB)

Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)

Kawasaki: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Petronas MIE Honda: Tarran Mackenzie (GB)