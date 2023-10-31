Jerez test: The times at 12 o'clock - Crash by Rea
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At 11.45 a.m. it started to drizzle slightly on the Circuito de Jerez, which is why most of the riders pitted. At midday, Yamaha rider Remy Gardner leads the timesheet with 1:39.837 min, which is very respectable.
For reference, the fastest race lap was set by Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the 2019 Superpole race at 1'39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year at 1'38.247 min.
As is always the case at test rides, the times are hardly meaningful because the teams follow very different programmes. For the riders with new teams, the first half day is all about finding a good position on the bike and getting used to the new crews.
At 11.47 am Jonathan Rea had a harmless slip in the last corner before the start-finish straight - he now has this premiere behind him.
Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday 12 hrs:
1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837
2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec
3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269
4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465
5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468
6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727
7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153
8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181
9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356
10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392
11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407
12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496
13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964
14th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458
15th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.544
16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320
17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429