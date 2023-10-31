Jerez test: The times at 12 o'clock - Crash by Rea

Superbike record champion Johnny Rea doesn't waste any time finding the limit on the Yamaha. Shortly before noon, he slipped up on the first day of testing in Jerez.

At 11.45 a.m. it started to drizzle slightly on the Circuito de Jerez, which is why most of the riders pitted. At midday, Yamaha rider Remy Gardner leads the timesheet with 1:39.837 min, which is very respectable.



For reference, the fastest race lap was set by Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the 2019 Superpole race at 1'39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year at 1'38.247 min.

As is always the case at test rides, the times are hardly meaningful because the teams follow very different programmes. For the riders with new teams, the first half day is all about finding a good position on the bike and getting used to the new crews.



At 11.47 am Jonathan Rea had a harmless slip in the last corner before the start-finish straight - he now has this premiere behind him.

Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday 12 hrs:

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

15th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.544

16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320

17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429