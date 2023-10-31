Mackenzie moves up to World Superbike Championship with Honda

Tarran Mackenzie has had a difficult season in the Supersport World Championship on the Petronas Honda, but has one win to his name in Most. For his efforts, he is promoted by team boss Midori Moriwaki.

It is admirable how Tarran Mackenzie dealt with the fact that he never had a competitive Honda in the Supersport World Championship this year. Twice the weather played into his hands and the Briton made maximum use of it: at Phillip Island he roared to 5th place in the rain and in Most he won sensationally in mixed conditions with slick rear tyres.

For 2024, Mackenzie will be promoted to the Superbike World Championship by Petronas-MIE team boss Midori Moriwaki, as will his Supersport team-mate Adam Norrodin this year, who will in all likelihood receive the second Fireblade.

Mackenzie has already been allowed to test with the Superbike during the season, and he is also at the Circuit de Jerez this week Tuesday and Wednesday. "Riding Superbike is a nice feeling," grinned Tarran when he met SPEEDWEEK.com. "I had a good experience at Suzuka this year, so that confirmed for me that I want to get back on Superbike. My season was difficult, it's good that I already have a job for next year."

This year's two Petronas Honda Superbike riders, Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, will have to look for a new team. Syahrin finished 21st in the World Championship with eleven points, while Granado remained pointless.

"Obviously I can't say how they were on the bike, from the outside it looked difficult," Mackenzie said. "I was told that they had the bikes of Lecuona and Vierge from the previous year. Iker was on pole once and they had a couple of good results. But of course in racing it's always going on and everything changes. I have to make my own picture. For me, the crew has been reassembled, it's a new start for everyone. I'm a rookie and very motivated, I'm in a different stage of my career to Hafizh and Eric."