Jerez test, Tuesday: Gardner in front, Rea fast

Because it has been raining on and off at the Circuito de Jerez since 12 noon, all Superbike World Championship riders did their fastest lap on the first day of winter testing in the morning. Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista crashed.

All the best times were set in the two hours in the morning on Tuesday in Jerez, and the track has been wet since midday. Most of the riders therefore saved themselves half a day of testing.

GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner set the fastest time with 1:39.837 min. By comparison, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in the 2019 Superpole race with 1:39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year with 1:38.247 min.

As always with test rides, the times are only partially meaningful because the teams follow very different programmes.

Both Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea and world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) had a slip in the last corner, but remained unhurt. Rea only rode twelve laps, but ended up in fourth place. The Northern Irishman has had a permanent grin on his face all day, he is obviously very happy with his switch to Yamaha.

Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320

17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429