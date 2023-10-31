Jerez test, Tuesday: Gardner in front, Rea fast
All the best times were set in the two hours in the morning on Tuesday in Jerez, and the track has been wet since midday. Most of the riders therefore saved themselves half a day of testing.
GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner set the fastest time with 1:39.837 min. By comparison, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in the 2019 Superpole race with 1:39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year with 1:38.247 min.
As always with test rides, the times are only partially meaningful because the teams follow very different programmes.
Both Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea and world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) had a slip in the last corner, but remained unhurt. Rea only rode twelve laps, but ended up in fourth place. The Northern Irishman has had a permanent grin on his face all day, he is obviously very happy with his switch to Yamaha.
Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):
1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.
2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec
3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269
4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465
5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468
6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727
7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153
8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181
9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356
10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392
11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407
12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496
13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964
14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085
15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458
16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320
17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429