Andrea Iannone (Ducati): Back on the race track

Andrea Iannone has served his sentence and did his first laps on the Go-Eleven Ducati at the Superbike test in Jerez on Tuesday. He is aware that he will not be fast overnight.

After a four-year doping ban, Andrea Iannone was back in the saddle on Tuesday in southern Spain. In 2024, he will compete for the Go Eleven Ducati team in the World Superbike Championship. In the past, the Italian rode for various factory teams in the MotoGP World Championship. He sees riding for a private team first as the right step for his comeback. "After so many years, this is a good compromise. We have good support from Ducati and a solid team. My priority was to come back with Ducati because I have good relationships with many people there."

The first day of testing in Jerez was also his first day back on a race bike. During his suspension he occasionally rode a road bike on the race track, he had no contact with a superbike so far. "My feeling for the bike was like before, but it will be difficult to get back to the high level of that time," he admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "We didn't have much time today. The priority was to enjoy the time on the bike. We need more time to understand everything. At the moment we are not testing tyres either because we are not far enough for that."

Due to rain, the 34-year-old went into the pits at lunchtime, and on a dry track the Go-Eleven rider clocked 1'41.922" on his fastest lap, losing a good two seconds to Remy Gardner's (GRT Yamaha) fastest time. "Today the condition of the track was critical, it was half wet, half dry. There were a lot of wet spots in the corners," Iannone elaborated. For the second day of testing, he hopes for dry conditions. "When the sun shines, it will be even more interesting. We can push more then and gather more information that way."

What are Iannone's goals for the two days of testing? "We want to enjoy the time and I want to get a feeling for everything again."

Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1'39.837 mins.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320

17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429