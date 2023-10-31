Johnny Rea's Yamaha debut: "I already feel at home".

The track in Jerez was only dry in the morning, then there was light rain again and again. The Northern Irishman therefore only did twelve laps, but finished the day in fourth place, almost half a second behind the best time of his brand colleague Remy Gardner.

"I had expectations, then in the morning I was nervous all at once," Rea revealed his feelings. "All of a sudden I was wondering how the bike was going to feel and if I could be fast. After the first ride out I was sure that every little negative thought or doubt about anything was out of the way."

The permanent grin on his face underlines this. "I already feel at home on the R1," the six-time world champion recorded. "When I was sitting on the bike in the pits, my position felt very strange. Then I came out of the pit lane and brought my knee to the tarmac in turn 2 - from then on it was my bike. We changed a few little things in the cockpit and adjusted the gear lever, three times I went out and felt more comfortable each time."

Rea knows, "One bike is more user-friendly than the other. And getting within a second of race pace is normally pretty easy for me. But getting faster, that's the difficult task. I like the engine character of the Yamaha, the lots of torque suits my style. The power delivery is very linear and I understand the bike. It is clear that my predecessors did a very good job on this bike, also the test riders and the development department. The package is very good. But I knew that because I was often chasing this bike. In the race on Saturday, Locatelli overtook me a few laps before the end and I thought to myself that this is what I want: a bike with which I can also ride with less effort at the end of the race. I, on the other hand, was much more on the limit. Now that I've ridden the bike, I understand why that is. Now I understand why Toprak could ride like that and why Yamaha has something up their sleeve towards the end of the race. And that was just the beginning, I only did twelve laps. Everything is very positive."

Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1'39.837 mins.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320

17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429