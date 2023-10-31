Extra weight for Alvaro Bautista: Not on day 1

Three days after Alvaro Bautista was crowned World Superbike Champion for the second time, he is already preparing for the next season. He fell victim to the partially wet surface at turn 13 on the first of the two test days in Jerez. "It's not easy to spot these places," he admitted. "Midway through the corner I leaned in and slid off the back. Luckily I didn't have a highsider and I'm fine."

Unlike his new teammate, rookie Nicolo Bulega, the 38-year-old is using the days in Jerez to face the impending rulebook changes. In 2024, riders who are under the reference weight of 80 kg in full gear will have to pack ballast onto the bike. "We wanted to try first rides with increased weight here," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But that was not possible because of the weather. We will see what the conditions are like on Wednesday. The idea is to put some weight on and see how it feels."

Many riders changed camps, unlike in 2024, and will be competing against Bautista on other machines next year. "I haven't had a chance to see them on track yet," the Ducati factory rider described. Bautista also knows that such test days are of little significance. "It is the first test. There will be a lot of changes in the field before the first race. We have to wait for the performance at the last test in Australia. Then we will have a more realistic assessment of how strong the competition is."

Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4.320

17th Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429