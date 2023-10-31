Extra weight for Alvaro Bautista: Not on day 1
Three days after Alvaro Bautista was crowned World Superbike Champion for the second time, he is already preparing for the next season. He fell victim to the partially wet surface at turn 13 on the first of the two test days in Jerez. "It's not easy to spot these places," he admitted. "Midway through the corner I leaned in and slid off the back. Luckily I didn't have a highsider and I'm fine."
Unlike his new teammate, rookie Nicolo Bulega, the 38-year-old is using the days in Jerez to face the impending rulebook changes. In 2024, riders who are under the reference weight of 80 kg in full gear will have to pack ballast onto the bike. "We wanted to try first rides with increased weight here," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But that was not possible because of the weather. We will see what the conditions are like on Wednesday. The idea is to put some weight on and see how it feels."
Many riders changed camps, unlike in 2024, and will be competing against Bautista on other machines next year. "I haven't had a chance to see them on track yet," the Ducati factory rider described. Bautista also knows that such test days are of little significance. "It is the first test. There will be a lot of changes in the field before the first race. We have to wait for the performance at the last test in Australia. Then we will have a more realistic assessment of how strong the competition is."
Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):
1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.
2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec
3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269
4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465
5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468
6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727
7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153
8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181
9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356
10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392
11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407
12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496
13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964
14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085
15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458
16th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4.320
17th Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429