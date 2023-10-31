From Ducati to Kawasaki: no step backwards for Bassani

After three years as a Ducati privateer, Axel Bassani has worked his way up to factory rider in the World Superbike Championship and has been bought in by Kawasaki as Jonathan Rea's successor. His comments after the first day of testing.

Tuesday and Wednesday nine teams from the World Superbike Championship test in Jerez and prepare for the 2024 season. There is much to see, such as the comeback of Andrea Iannone, the debut of Jonathan Rea at Yamaha and the debut of his successor at Kawasaki, Axel Bassani, to name just three.

When SPEEDWEEK.com met with the Italian in the pit of the Kawasaki factory team on Tuesday evening, the curly-headed rider was in high spirits, clearly enjoying his time with the successful and in all respects very professional Provec team.

The fact that Axel lost almost two seconds to Remy Gardner's (GRT Yamaha) best time is a minor matter for Kawasaki at the moment. "Alex Lowes is taking care of the technical innovations, Axel should get used to the bike and the team in the two days," said team manager Guim Roda.

After three years on a Ducati Panigale V4R, which many experts consider the best bike on the grid, the switch to Kawasaki is not an easy one. "This bike is very different," Bassani underlined. "But it's a very good bike. I only did 25 laps, so no conclusions can be drawn yet. The track was also not in a good condition because of the weather and I didn't push. I wanted to try a few things and find the right riding position - it's very different from the Ducati. When I felt good, we started working on the set-up and the electronics."

"The start was good," grinned the 24-year-old, sixth overall this year. "Sure, the Ducati is the best bike, they won the last two world championships. But I feel comfortable on this bike and in this team. The people in the team are all normal, I already feel like part of the family. What is different for me is that I have to speak English in the pits, until now I could always speak Italian."

Kawasaki has given Bassani the very experienced Dutchman Marcel Duinker as crew chief, who is technically excellent and was world champion with Tom Sykes in 2013.

Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4.320

17th Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429