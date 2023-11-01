SBK World Championship 2024: Kawasaki goes for a total reboot

Instead of having a constant, Kawasaki reassembled Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani's teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. Their chief technicians Pere Riba and Marcel Duinker will have to get used to things.

After the loss of record world champion Jonathan Rea, Alex Lowes must inevitably take on more responsibility than before. Because while the Englishman has known the team and the ZX-10RR for four years, newcomer Axel Bassani cannot be expected to lead the way.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, the Provec Racing team behind the Kawasaki factory entry decided to put Lowes alongside previous Rea chief technician Pere Riba. Marcel Duinker, with whom the 33-year-old has spent the past four years, will look after the young Italian in 2024.

There is no qualitative difference between the chief technicians. On paper, Riba won more titles and races with the Northern Irishman, but Duinker turned the once ridiculed ZX-10R into a winning package and also won many races with Tom Sykes and the world championship in 2013.

Over the winter, however, both teams will have to readjust to each other. There is an opportunity behind this, but also a risk. The Jerez test on Tuesday saw the debut of the newly formed teams.

"We have ended an era - nine years together with Johnny - and now we are starting a new chapter with Alex. At the beginning there will be some differences because they are two different people, riders and characters, so for sure I will need my time to understand how to work with Alex," former racer Riba is also aware. "But I am very motivated by the new challenge. We know Alex has good speed and I will do my best with my guys to get the best out of him and improve the package. He knows the bike and the team. Now we start the winter tests and the goal for these two days is to get to know each other and improve the package step by step."

On the other hand, his counterpart from the Netherlands regrets that he will no longer be looking after Lowes, although this should not be taken as a rejection of Bassani.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Alex all these years and we have a good relationship. Even though he has moved, I am sure that this good relationship will continue," Duinker commented. "Now we are starting a new chapter with Axel. I met him for the first time the other day and we had a good conversation right away. He is still young, but he already has experience, is very competitive and incredibly motivated. I am sure he will take us to an even higher level at KRT. At this test we will take it one step at a time, but I'm looking forward to starting the 2024 season with him."

Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320

17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429