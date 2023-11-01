Scott Redding convinced: Bonovo BMW the better choice

For Scott Redding, not much will change for the 2024 World Superbike Championship at Bonovo action at first glance. The Englishman sees a lot of familiar things, but also senses many positive aspects in the German BMW team.

After two years with Shaun Muir Racing (ROKiT BMW) Team, Scott Redding packed his bag and moved one pit box away to Bonovo action, where he will continue to ride the BMW M1000RR as teammate to Garrett Gerloff. The Englishman takes over the bike and crew from Loris Baz in the German team, who fell through the rust for 2024.

Redding made his debut in the new environment on Tuesday at the Jerez test. Because it kept raining lightly, the 30-year-old, like most of the participants, did not ride many laps. "It just didn't rain enough, the track wasn't really wet. Rain tyres break down quickly, but with other tyres the risk of crashing is high," Redding regretted. "If it is really wet on Wednesday, I will work on the rain set-up. But I would prefer it to be completely dry. The problem is, as it was on the race weekend, that the track dries only slowly."

All the more time the runner-up in the 2020 World Championship had to make friends with his new crew. "The first day with the team was unique and surprising. I have never been welcomed so warmly by a team before," Redding expressed his enthusiasm. "The atmosphere is relaxed and easy, everyone talks to each other, even both sides of the garage with each other - I think that's good. I feel this environment suits me better and going into the winter with that knowledge is good. The bike and the colours are the same as before, so everything feels familiar. They are new people, but we got on well straight away. Sometimes it takes a while to get used to each other, but not this time."

While Redding works with Baz's previous crew in the Bonovo team, he took his electronics engineer Niklas Winkler from SMR with him. "It was important for me to continue working with Niklas. BMW electronics are a bit more complicated than from other manufacturers, so I didn't want to work with someone who has to learn what I like or don't like first," the BMW rider explained.

Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16.Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4,320

17.Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429