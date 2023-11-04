New Cremona SBK track on the calendar for at least 5 years

Imola is missing from the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar, but Cremona is moving up as the new venue for the production-based world championship. The comparatively new circuit is one of promoter Dorna's hopes.

Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship debuts at the Cremona Circuit from 20 to 22 September, work still needs to be carried out on the race track and infrastructure, and the homologation of the track is still pending. However, there is little doubt that the project will be completed on time, as Managing Director Alessandro Canevarolo has been pushing ahead with the project at lightning speed in recent years despite the difficult economic times.

In 2021 alone, the entire race track was resurfaced and a new, world championship-compliant kart track was built. The agreed changes to turns 11, 12 and 13 as well as the extension of the track by around 90 metres are relatively minor in comparison and have already been partially tackled. Work on grandstands and a new building, including for race control, is due to start soon.

"After the negotiations, we immediately set to work to make the necessary changes for the organisation of the Superbike World Championship. Together, our goal is to create an event that represents the region and Italy with all its values," said Canevarolo. "I had the goal clearly in mind when I embarked on this adventure eight years ago. We started with a long-term goal and faced every moment with great determination, passion and commitment. This was the only way we could fulfil our dream of seeing a Superbike World Championship race at our Cremona circuit."

Superbike fans hoping for a return of Monza or Imola should get used to the idea that this will not happen in the medium term. For the time being, Cremona and Misano are set as venues for Dorna in Italy. A contract has been signed with Cremona until 2028, while the deal with Misano runs until 2026 inclusive.

"The inclusion of Cremona in our calendar is a milestone," emphasised Superbike Director Gregorio Lavilla. "We want to offer the fans first-class racing. The five-year contract is clear proof of this unwavering commitment and we look forward to bringing this venue to the global stage."