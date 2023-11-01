Nicolò Bulega (24) needs riding experience with Ducati V4R

Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega moves up to the 2024 World Superbike Championship as Álvaro Bautista's team-mate. The rookie did not get much riding done on the first day of testing in Jerez.

Nicolò Bulega crowned winning this year's Supersport World Championship with a double victory at the finale in Jerez, and two days later the 24-year-old had his first official working day as a Superbike rider. After the Italian had already had a taste of the V4R with the test team during the year, he will become a teammate of world champion Álvaro Bautista at Aruba.it Ducati in 2024.

Bulega had to abandon his debut with the factory team early due to rain, although every kilometre on the bike would have been important. Instead, he rode just 20 laps. "The first impressions with the bike were very good. Everything felt excellent," explained the Supersport World Champion. "It was a busy half day, although I didn't do many laps. I just need a lot of time on the bike now."

In the Supersport World Championship, Bulega rode the Ducati V2, which is quite different in character to the V4R, which has MotoGP genes. "It's about getting used to the bike. I need to understand how the engine, suspension and brakes work," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "The electronics are completely different and the engine has a lot more power that I have to get used to. For now, I just need to ride a lot and try to have fun."

For the second day, the Ducati rider hopes for dry conditions.