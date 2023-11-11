Domi Aegerter takes a critical view of the 2024 SBK World Championship calendar

Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter finds the provisional calendar for Superbike World Championship 24 sobering. The Swiss rider criticises the choice and number of race tracks as well as the long breaks between meetings.

On 26 October, the FIM published the provisional calendar for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. While three overseas races were planned for the past season (the original finale in Argentina was cancelled in July and replaced by Jerez), the season opener in Australia will be the only race weekend outside Europe next year.

Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter was disappointed with the calendar. "There are so many beautiful tracks outside Europe that I would like to have on the calendar," said the 33-year-old with regret. "When someone like me has ridden there for ten years, you miss them after three years. Now only the fantastic circuit on Phillip Island is left. I had expected more overseas races, and I would have enjoyed two or three more meetings."

From the Swiss rider's point of view, the early start and the interruptions of several weeks in the first half of the season are also problematic. "The season starts very early in February after just three months of preparation," he explained. "You have a break of up to seven weeks between races. We don't have any race tracks in Switzerland, so it's difficult to stay in rhythm. Only in the event of an injury would the long breaks be useful."

In 2021 and 2022, the Yamaha rider competed in the MotoE and Supersport World Championships at the same time. "When I was racing MotoE at the same time, I was sometimes happy to have a weekend off. But this year ... I won't be bored, but I will miss racing. I also need more time on the bike to understand it properly," confessed the Yamaha rider. "This year we tested in Misano and Barcelona and we had strong races there. Where we weren't testing, things didn't go particularly well at times."

The announced twelve races do not satisfy the Swiss Yamaha rider. He concluded his disappointment with one last hope. "Maybe they'll change something on the calendar. But I don't know."