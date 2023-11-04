What Danilo Petrucci had to learn as an SBK rookie

In seventh place in the World Championship, Danilo Petrucci is the best rookie in the 2023 Superbike World Championship; the Italian was only 21 points short of finishing the season as the best privateer. As a former MotoGP rider, the 33-year-old can certainly not be described as a complete beginner, but Petrucci still had to deal with a lot of new things in his first season.

"I've learnt a few lessons," admitted the Ducati rider in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I have to be more aggressive at the start of the race. I wasn't used to having to make so many overtaking manoeuvres straight after the start. Until now, I was used to longer races that you have to organise yourself. Here, with these drivers and tyres, you have to be more aggressive. It's an honour for me to be able to fight against such strong drivers and talented drivers."

"I can't wait for next season. Our basic set-up is now working quite well everywhere. The set-up from the first winter test a year ago and today is completely different," Petrucci continued. "We have an idea why I have problems with soft and fresh tyres. Sometimes it's also because of the weight that the tyres don't work. I think that with a few small adjustments, we can ride consistently in the top five next season - that will be our goal."

While Petrucci initially struggled with the Superbike World Championship, it was easy for him to sign his contract extension with the Barni team for 2024. "I'm happy in the Superbike paddock," assured the veteran. "A year ago, I wasn't sure whether it would be the same. After MotoGP, I rode the Dakar and MotoAmerica and doubted whether I still had the necessary rhythm for a world championship - and then the results were so bad. I was disappointed, but today I'm satisfied that I can keep up with world champions and that's something to be proud of."