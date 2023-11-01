Ducati analysis: Crash with superbike most dangerous

Before the manufacturers' alliance MSMA agreed on a minimum weight in the World Superbike Championship for riders in full gear, there was a lot of calculating. Ducati agreed to the rule, but points out dangers.

As the lightest rider in the field, two-time World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista has - of course - always spoken out against a minimum weight for the rider in full gear. For him, this rule, which will apply from 2024, means that he will have to pack 6.5 kg of ballast onto his Ducati as it stands today.

Bautista argues about health. "I don't think a lot of extra weight on the bike is safe," says the 59-time race winner. "In case of a crash, it needs more crash space, they decided it anyway. As of now, I'm racing in 2024. But if I feel it makes the bike more dangerous than it needs to be, then maybe I'll stay home. I don't want to risk my life more than necessary."

During the first day of winter testing on Tuesday, the riders had just two hours of riding on a dry track in the morning, then the rain came. The weather forecast for Wednesday is excellent, with the sun already shining in the blue sky above the Circuito de Jerez. But it will take time for the track to dry up.

Bautista rode a slightly heavier bike on Tuesday than during the season, Ducati will not go to the maximum in terms of weight today either, as technical director Marco Zambenedetti revealed in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Unfortunately, we haven't prepared everything for this yet, we are talking about a fair amount of ballast. That's why we decided on a middle way. We need to distribute the weight properly and attach it securely. Our first idea was to put it where the centre of gravity is, but we can't do that."

Before the technical rules for the 2024 World Superbike Championship were announced by world governing body FIM and promoter Dorna, there were months of discussions within the manufacturers' association MSMA. In the end, the factories agreed on a compromise: instead of prescribing a minimum weight for the combination of rider and motorbike and thus orienting themselves towards the heaviest, a minimum weight for the rider in full gear was introduced. The average weight of this year's riders was 80 kilograms, this is taken as a guideline. Those who weigh less than this must add 50 per cent of the difference as additional weight to their motorbike. If a rider weighs 66 kg, for example, the difference would be 14 kg, so an additional weight of 7 kg would be due.

The decision was preceded by intensive analyses. Zambenedetti: "We looked at the energy generated at certain braking points in Misano, Assen and Barcelona. The energy depends on the mass of the motorbike and the speed - that is decisive when a rider crashes. Compared to Moto2, Supersport, MotoGP and MotoE, a superbike produces the most energy when we add ten kilograms of ballast. This is because a Superbike is quite fast, faster than Moto2 or MotoE, and heavier than a MotoGP bike. The MotoE bike is heavier, but much slower."

The Italian criticises the fact that the crash spaces on many circuits are already insufficient, adding ballast will make this problem worse. "Alvaro has also talked to me about this, he is worried," Zambenedetti noted. "He thinks that the deceleration of the bike becomes more difficult with the extra weight. We have to work on preventing exactly that. We're doing our best to put him in the best possible configuration so he can relax and celebrate Christmas."

Ducati went back to the new maximum revs of 16,100/min on Tuesday, down from 15,600/min allowed at the end of the season. Newcomer Nicolo Bulega rode with different specifications of next year's mandatory E40 fuel on the first day of testing; Ducati will not bring the new tank, which holds 21 litres instead of 24, until testing in January.