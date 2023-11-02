Florian Alt: "HRC interested in Holzhauer Honda".

In terms of results, one would have wished Florian Alt more at his guest start in the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez. Nevertheless, the IDM champion made an impression with his Holzhauer Honda on his World Championship debut.

Together with Jens Holzhauer's Honda team, this season's IDM Superbike champion had given his all at the Superbike World Championship finale in Jerez last weekend. Criticism was not long in coming when looking at the results list, because Florian Alt only achieved positions 19, 18 and 22 in the races.

But at least Alt dared to take the leap onto the international stage at all and faced the comparison with the world elite on a spruced-up IDM bike. In addition, he left regular rider Oliver König (Kawasaki) behind in Superpole and in the second race and lost only two and three seconds respectively in the first race and in the Superpole race to Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Honda) with the 2022 factory Fireblade.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the 27-year-old reports on his excursion into the challenging world of a World Championship.

You drove far behind in Jerez, once even last place. That is certainly disappointing for a rider from the IDM who arrived as champion and is used to winning?

Yes, certainly at first glance. We were secretly hoping for a point, knowing that the stakes were very high for us in Jerez. I did not make the comparison with Don Quixote without reason.

Don Quixote fought against windmills in vain. What were your biggest problems?

It starts with the venue for my wildcard event. Actually, it was planned to start in Most. There we could test extensively, could have used a lot of data and were already competitive with the IDM times - but we didn't get a wildcard. But since Pirelli, who are also the sole supplier for the IDM, gave us the wildcard to win the title, we thought, why not? Even in the worst case we can learn something.



Then you have to consider that we used a stock bike from the IDM, except for the fork and a lot of changes for the Superbike World Championship due to the regulations. And on top of that, there was no suitable training opportunity for us. In Oschersleben three weeks ago, there was more or less only a roll-out. The first time I was able to ride the bike properly was in Jerez in the second practice. And then to set a 1:41.6 in Superpole was a very, very good time. But of course that goes down in a world championship field like that.

So all was well that ends well?

Absolutely not. We really got a good lesson in many respects. We learned an incredible amount in an extremely concentrated way and - this may sound strange - we are not that disappointed. At most by our own mistakes. For example, that I ruined the rear tyre early on in the first race because I was too ambitious, or that I lost a place in the Superpole race because I ran out of fuel. But the fact that a production Honda can be so fast even interested HRC. The engineers took a very close look at our Holzhauer Honda. We now know where we have to start."