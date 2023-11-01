Jerez test, 2pm: Rinaldi ahead of Bradl and Aegerter
On Tuesday, the riders only had two hours on a dry track in Jerez from 10 am to 12 pm, then the rain came.
On Wednesday, Andalusia had imperial weather, but it took all morning for the track to dry up for the most part and there were only a few damp patches. At 10.22 Andrea Iannone ventured out for an installation lap, at 10.39 Ducati's MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro.
There has been more activity on the track since 12 noon, but most of it will not start until 1pm because the day then only counts as a half test day. Half days are defined in such a way that a rider is only allowed to ride for four hours, in the afternoon from 1pm to 5pm or from 2pm to 6pm. In the morning it would be from 9 am to 1 pm or from 10 am to 2 pm. However, such half days are only allowed two per season. By definition, the 2024 season began on the Monday after the last race and ends on the Sunday of the last race of the coming season.
Johnny Ray (Yamaha), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) and Bradley Ray (GMT94 Yamaha) opted to put in a full day of testing by completing their laps before 1pm. Ducati factory riders Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega did not take to the track until 2pm.
On Tuesday, GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner set the fastest time with 1'39.837" on the soft SCX rear tyre. By comparison, the fastest race lap was set by Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the 2019 Superpole race in 1'39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year with 1'38.247 min.
At 2pm on Wednesday, Michael Rinaldi (Motocorsa Ducati) tops the timesheet with 1:40.211 min, 0.005 sec faster than Honda's MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl. Domi Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) in 3rd place is also only 0.089 sec off.
As always at test rides: The times have little significance because the teams follow very different programmes.
Times SBK test Jerez, Wednesday, 2 pm:
1st Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, 1:40.211 min.
2nd Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.005 sec
3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.089
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, +0.110
5th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.175
6th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.238
7th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +0.558
8th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +0.626
9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +0.674
10th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.033
11th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +1.395
12th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +3.059
13th Valentin Debise (F), SSP, Yamaha, +3.815
- Alvaro Bautista (E), SSP, Ducati, not ridden
- Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, not ridden
- Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, not ridden
- Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, not ridden
- Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, not ridden
Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):
1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.
2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec
3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269
4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465
5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468
6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727
7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153
8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181
9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356
10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392
11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407
12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496
13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964
14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085
15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458
16th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4.320
17th Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429