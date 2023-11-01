Jerez test, 2pm: Rinaldi ahead of Bradl and Aegerter

Tuesday and Wednesday we see the first winter test for the 2024 World Superbike Championship at the Jerez circuit. The MotoGP test teams from Aprilia, Ducati and Honda are also here, as well as two Supersport riders.

On Tuesday, the riders only had two hours on a dry track in Jerez from 10 am to 12 pm, then the rain came.



On Wednesday, Andalusia had imperial weather, but it took all morning for the track to dry up for the most part and there were only a few damp patches. At 10.22 Andrea Iannone ventured out for an installation lap, at 10.39 Ducati's MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro.

There has been more activity on the track since 12 noon, but most of it will not start until 1pm because the day then only counts as a half test day. Half days are defined in such a way that a rider is only allowed to ride for four hours, in the afternoon from 1pm to 5pm or from 2pm to 6pm. In the morning it would be from 9 am to 1 pm or from 10 am to 2 pm. However, such half days are only allowed two per season. By definition, the 2024 season began on the Monday after the last race and ends on the Sunday of the last race of the coming season.



Johnny Ray (Yamaha), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) and Bradley Ray (GMT94 Yamaha) opted to put in a full day of testing by completing their laps before 1pm. Ducati factory riders Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega did not take to the track until 2pm.



On Tuesday, GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner set the fastest time with 1'39.837" on the soft SCX rear tyre. By comparison, the fastest race lap was set by Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the 2019 Superpole race in 1'39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year with 1'38.247 min.



At 2pm on Wednesday, Michael Rinaldi (Motocorsa Ducati) tops the timesheet with 1:40.211 min, 0.005 sec faster than Honda's MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl. Domi Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) in 3rd place is also only 0.089 sec off.



As always at test rides: The times have little significance because the teams follow very different programmes.

Times SBK test Jerez, Wednesday, 2 pm:

1st Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, 1:40.211 min.

2nd Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.005 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.089

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, +0.110

5th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.175

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.238

7th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +0.558

8th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +0.626

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +0.674

10th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.033

11th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +1.395

12th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +3.059

13th Valentin Debise (F), SSP, Yamaha, +3.815

- Alvaro Bautista (E), SSP, Ducati, not ridden

- Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, not ridden

- Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, not ridden

- Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, not ridden

- Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, not ridden

Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):

1st Remy Gardner (AUS), SBK, Yamaha, 1:39.837 min.

2nd Michael Rinaldi (I), SBK, Ducati, +0.197 sec

3rd Domi Aegerter (CH), SBK, Yamaha, +0.269

4th Jonathan Rea (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +0.465

5th Stefan Bradl (D), MotoGP, Honda, +0.468

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), SBK, Ducati, +0.727

7th Lorenzo Savadori (I), MotoGP, Aprilia, +1.153

8th Michele Pirro (I), MotoGP, Ducati, +1.181

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), SBK, BMW, +1.356

10th Alex Lowes (GB), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.392

11th Nicolo Bulega (I), SBK, Ducati, +1.407

12th Scott Redding (GB), SBK, BMW, +1.496

13th Axel Bassani (I), SBK, Kawasaki, +1.964

14th Andrea Iannone (I), SBK, Ducati, +2.085

15th Bradley Ray (GB), SBK, Yamaha, +2.458

16th Adrian Huertas (E), SSP, Ducati, +4.320

17th Tarran Mackenzie (GB), SBK, Honda, +4.429