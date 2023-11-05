Yamaha and Johnny Rea: Former enemies, now friends

On Sunday, Jonathan Rea celebrated nine years together in the Superbike World Championship with Kawasaki, just one day later the Northern Irishman was sitting at the same table with Pata Yamaha. It was an abrupt transition, according to his new team boss.

Rarely has the end of the season been so eagerly awaited as this year. With Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to BMW and Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, two of the three Superbike giants have switched teams. While the Turk will have to wait until 4th December, the Northern Irishman was already on his new bike at the first winter test on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in Jerez.

Rea had his first contact with his team on Monday at a dinner together, where he was accompanied by his Australian wife Tatia and their sons Jack and Tyler.

"It's kind of surreal, an almost too quick transition - even for him, after so many years in green," said Pata Yamaha Team Principal Paul Denning. "We had a great day on Monday. It was a pleasure to meet the person behind our long-time rival and his family. The process was stressful but strangely enjoyable. It's a pretty surreal moment."

Despite the professionalism of everyone involved, it should not be forgotten that there has been a strong rivalry between Rea and his predecessor at Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, and their teams over the past four years. Overcoming some negative events takes strength and effort.

"Of course, we have been fierce rivals in recent years, especially when Toprak joined us, but also before that with Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark," said Denning. "That inevitably led to some animosity and a feeling of not being the best of friends because you just want to beat each other. Especially after what happened with Toprak in 2021 and afterwards."

As a reminder, Razgatlioglu was stripped of his Superpole race win at Magny-Cours in 2021 after being accused of cheating Rea and his Kawasaki crew. But that is water under the bridge and the 36-year-old was full of praise for his Yamaha team and was also impressed with the Yamaha R1.

Denning also revealed that he had already made Jonathan Rea an offer at an earlier stage, when he was not yet a six-time world champion and 119-time Superbike winner.

"I tried to sign Johnny on our Suzuki in BSB in 2007 and failed because he took a different route back then," Denning smiled. "But it was worth it for him because it got him into the world championship and now he's here as a six-time world champion. I don't hold his decision back then against him."