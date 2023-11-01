Bonovo boss: "Will see another Scott Redding".

On Tuesday morning, team manager Michael Galinski gathered the entire Bonovo team in the pits and warmly welcomed Scott Redding to the team. The Englishman was visibly moved, it's also the small gestures that make a racer feel good. After two years with Team BMW Motorrad Motorsport, he was not exactly showered with appreciation on his last day of work last Sunday, even though he was the top performer.

Wednesday lunchtime, SPEEDWEEK.com caught up with Bonovo owner Jürgen Röder to talk about his first impressions of Redding. "When someone new comes, also to break the ice, that's how it should be," the enterprising man from Odenwald stressed. "We told him that we think it's great that he's with us. I am firmly convinced that we will see a completely different Scott next year. We hope we can give him the opportunities to make him feel comfortable. Scott says he feels very comfortable and is completely relaxed. We have a family atmosphere and don't build up pressure. This makes it a different way of working than in other teams. We have a different philosophy, which comes largely from my professional past, where I learned that pressure creates counter-pressure. Only constructive cooperation leads to a result. We were successful because we acted as a team. It's the same here: we are not individual heroes, but successful as a whole. Of course, the boys have to put it into practice on the track. But if they feel comfortable and at ease, I think it's much easier for them to do that."

BMW is strongly positioned for the 2024 season: Team Bonovo action features Redding and Texan Garrett Gerloff, the best of the white and blue quartet this year in twelfth place in the World Championship. At BMW Motorrad Motorsport (SMR), newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu will ride alongside Michael van der Mark.

"BMW now has four top riders," says Röder. "And BMW has done an insane amount and worked hard to make it go forward. We as a team support that and have a good chance to move forward. Big praise to BMW, also to the test team. I dare say: BMW will no longer be second to last in the manufacturers' standings next year."