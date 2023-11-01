Jerez test: Yamaha best time from Gardner, Rea third

At the Superbike test in Jerez Remy Gardner (Yamaha) shone with the best time, also the rookies Nicolò Bulega and Andrea Iannone (both Ducati) convinced. Jonathan Rea has already mastered the change to the Yamaha.

The first winter test for the 2024 World Superbike Championship ended at the Circuit de Jerez at 6 p.m. The best conditions prevailed on Wednesday afternoon, when the temperatures were pleasant and the track was dry. From 15:30, the first lap times were recorded under 1:40 min, which is decent for Jerez.

As always with test rides, the times have little significance because the teams follow very different programmes. However, it is very likely that Remy Gardner's best test time, which the Australian set shortly before 5 p.m., was set with a qualifier. In 1:38.446 min, the Yamaha rider was faster than the pole time on the race weekend of Álvaro Bautista (Ducati).

Second, and astonishing in any case, was Superbike rookie Nicolò Bulega, who probably also did his time of 1:38.726 min with a qualifying tyre. The Aruba.it Ducati rider would thus have achieved grid position 2 in Superpole on the race weekend.

Particular attention was paid to the riders who changed manufacturers, first and foremost six-time World Champion Jonathan Rea, who made his debut on the Yamaha R1 in Jerez. In 1:39.179 min, the Northern Irishman already went faster than with the ZX-10RR in the races last weekend.

His successor in the Kawasaki factory team, Axel Bassani, had more trouble with the change from the V4 Ducati to the in-line four-cylinder bike from Japan and finished his first test 2.9 sec behind. Things went better for Alex Lowes, who put the factory Kawasaki in fourth position in 1:39.211 min.

Secured with an SCQ, Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) rode a 1'39.335 min in 5th place, which was 0.9 sec slower than Gardner, but still very respectable given his four-year doping ban.

World Champion Álvaro Bautista did not go for a fast lap time and was content with 9th place in the midfield. The Ducati rider lost 1.5 sec to the best time.

Dominique Aegerter had a crash in turn 1 in the afternoon, which went smoothly for the Swiss. The Yamaha rider was twelfth, 1.6 sec behind. The same curve was also the undoing of Tarran Mackenzie in the last hour. The Englishman is being promoted by Petronas Honda to the top category of the production-based World Championship for 2024 and was the tail end of the Superbike riders present.

Scott Redding, who has switched to Bonovo action, was minimally faster than team-mate Garrett Gerloff in 1:40.291 min. The two BMW riders lined up behind each other in positions 13 and 14 on the timesheet.

The second day of testing was attended by Supersport riders Adrian Huertas (Aruba Ducati) and Valentin Debise (Evan Bros Yamaha), as well as MotoGP test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda), Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia).