Yamaha development: Johnny Rea on the sidelines in Jerez

The two-day Superbike test in Jerez served Jonathan Rea to get to know the Yamaha R1 and the factory team crew. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to race director Andrea Dosoli about what went on behind the scenes.

After nine years with the Kawasaki factory team, it was a huge step for Jonathan Rea to move to Yamaha. "It's a new challenge for him, I respect him for that," judged his predecessor Toprak Razgatlioglu. "He dares to make a big change, it will be good for him. Sometimes you need a change, something new, different goals. Maybe he has seen what I have done. He is a superbike legend and will do a good job at Yamaha."

Rea soaked up all the information at Yamaha like a sponge during the 1.5 days of testing - Tuesday afternoon was rained out - and finished third. The Japanese manufacturer did not tie the six-time champion into the development programme straight away, but allowed him to acclimatise. "He got on well from the start," said Yamaha's road racing manager Andrea Dosoli in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Rea's teammate Andrea Locatelli will not be back until the next Yamaha test on 20/21 November in Jerez, leaving the development of the R1 in the hands of the two GRT riders Remy Gardner and Domi Aegerter. "With them we tried a few things on the chassis to improve the grip in acceleration out of the corners," Dosoli said.

Next year's technical rules have less of an impact on Yamaha than on others, as the maximum revs allowed for the R1 remain at 15,200 rpm. And the newly introduced minimum weight of 80 kg for riders in full gear does not affect the Yamaha riders either, as they are not too light. Yamaha refrained from using E40 fuel during the test because the necessary electronic mappings are not yet ready.

Dosoli is confident that the reduced tank from 24 to 21 litres will not have a big impact on performance. "We have a lot of experience from the Endurance World Championship," the Italian reflected. "I hope we don't have to cut the power as much as we do in Endurance."

And what will be the impact of E40? "It doesn't have a huge impact," Dosoli held. "We have a very similar power output with it."