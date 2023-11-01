Yamaha development: Johnny Rea on the sidelines in Jerez

The two-day Superbike test in Jerez served Jonathan Rea to get to know the Yamaha R1 and the factory team crew. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to race director Andrea Dosoli about what went on behind the scenes.

After nine years with the Kawasaki factory team, it was a huge step for Jonathan Rea to move to Yamaha. "It's a new challenge for him, I respect him for that," judged his predecessor Toprak Razgatlioglu. "He dares to make a big change, it will be good for him. Sometimes you need a change, something new, different goals. Maybe he has seen what I have done. He is a superbike legend and will do a good job at Yamaha."

Rea soaked up all the information at Yamaha like a sponge during the 1.5 days of testing - Tuesday afternoon was rained out - and finished third. The Japanese manufacturer did not tie the six-time champion into the development programme straight away, but allowed him to acclimatise. "He got on well from the start," said Yamaha's road racing manager Andrea Dosoli in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Rea's teammate Andrea Locatelli will not be back until the next Yamaha test on 20/21 November in Jerez, leaving the development of the R1 in the hands of the two GRT riders Remy Gardner and Domi Aegerter. "With them we tried a few things on the chassis to improve the grip in acceleration out of the corners," Dosoli said.

Next year's technical rules have less of an impact on Yamaha than on others, as the maximum revs allowed for the R1 remain at 15,200 rpm. And the newly introduced minimum weight of 80 kg for riders in full gear does not affect the Yamaha riders either, as they are not too light. Yamaha refrained from using E40 fuel during the test because the necessary electronic mappings are not yet ready.

Dosoli is confident that the reduced tank from 24 to 21 litres will not have a big impact on performance. "We have a lot of experience from the Endurance World Championship," the Italian reflected. "I hope we don't have to cut the power as much as we do in Endurance."

And what will be the impact of E40? "It doesn't have a huge impact," Dosoli held. "We have a very similar power output with it."

Times SBK test Jerez, Tuesday (1 November):
Pos Rider (Nation) Bike, Category Time Diff
1 Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:38.448 min
2 Nicoló Bulega (I) Ducati, SBK 1:38,726 + 0.278 sec
3 Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:39,179 + 0,731
4 Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, SBK 1:39,211 + 0,763
5 Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati, SBK 1:39,335 + 0,887
6 Lorenzo Savadori (I) Aprilia, MotoGP 1:39,669 + 1,221
7 Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati, SBK 1:39,807 + 1,359
8 Stefan Bradl (D) Honda, MotoGP 1:39,832 + 1,384
9 Álvaro Bautista (E) Ducati, SBK 1:39,962 + 1,514
10 Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,007 + 1,559
11 Michele Pirro (I) Ducati, SBK 1:40,024 + 1,576
12 Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,103 + 1,655
13 Scott Redding (GB) BMW, SBK 1:40,291 + 1,843
14 Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW, SBK 1:40,334 + 1,886
15 Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,346 + 2,898
16 Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda, SBK 1:42,110 + 3,662
17 Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati, SSP 1:42,470 + 4,022
18 Valentine Debise (F) Yamaha, SSP 1:43,084 + 4,636
Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):
Pos Rider (Nation) Bike, Category Time Diff
1 Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:39.837 min min
2 Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati, SBK 1:40,034 + 0.197 sec
3 Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,106 + 0,269
4 Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,302 + 0,465
5 Stefan Bradl (D) Honda, MotoGP 1:40,305 + 0,468
6 Álvaro Bautista (E) Ducati, SBK 1:40,564 + 0,727
7 Lorenzo Savadori (I) Aprilia, MotoGP 1:40,990 + 1,153
8 Michele Pirro (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,018 + 1,181
9 Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW, SBK 1:41,193 + 1,356
10 Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,229 + 1,392
11 Nicoló Bulega (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,244 + 1,407
12 Scott Redding (GB) BMW, SBK 1:41,333 + 1,496
13 Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,801 + 1,964
14 Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,922 + 2,085
15 Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:42,295 + 2,458
16 Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati, SSP 1:44,157 + 4,320
17 Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda, SBK 1:44,266 + 4,429