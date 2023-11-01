Ducati: Why Alvaro Bautista's MotoGP test was cancelled

"The original plan was for Alvaro to test one day with the Superbike and one with the MotoGP bike," Ducati's Superbike technical director Marco Zambenedetti told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Because of the bad weather on Tuesday we had to concentrate on the work with the Superbike."

The main focus was on next year's technical rules, especially the extra weight Bautista has to put on his Ducati. At his current bodyweight, that's 6.5kg.

"We tried a lot and put the weight in different places," explained the Spaniard. "We even built weight into the engine and saw how the bike behaved. Our bike has worked well this year. Then when you make it 7kg heavier, it's not easy. I feel that, especially in the fast corners. We kept changing the weight distribution to have more data. We can work with that over the winter and see what our base could be for next year's pre-season."

Bautista noted that he didn't feel much difference on the brakes or in acceleration, but mainly in fast corners. "We didn't touch the rest of the set-up because of that, not even the wheelbase," clarified the 59-time race winner.

For Bautista, the Superbike year is over with this test; on the weekend of 10-12 November, he will still take part in the MotoGP race in Malaysia with a wildcard. The fact that he could not also use the Jerez test as preparation for this is not a problem for him. "I only rode half a day, there was no chance to ride the MotoGP bike as well," the 38-year-old held. "But that doesn't change anything. When I get to Sepang, it flips the switch in my head. Then I will be in MotoGP mode. Sure a few laps would have been good, but that's not why I'll lose the feeling for the MotoGP bike."