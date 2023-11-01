Kawasaki's insight: "We have a lot of work to do".

by Stephan Moosbrugger - Automatic translation from German
worldsbk.com

Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes finished the second day of Superbike World Championship testing in Jerez in fourth place. He took advantage of the good conditions on Wednesday and completed an extensive test programme.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

With a time of 1:39.211 min, Alex Lowes was in fourth position at the end of the second day of testing at 6 pm, 0.763 sec behind leader Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha). After Jonathan Rea's switch to Yamaha, the Englishman has to take on more responsibility than before - this was also true for the Jerez test: "It was an important day for me because Johnny is no longer there. Axel Bassani had to deal with understanding the bike. For us it was the first step for the 2024 season. We have some work to do to improve, but there were some positive points. You could see how fast the new Ducati riders were straight away. That shows how good the bike and the package is. We need to keep working on different points, like the electronics."

19 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

Has the Kawasaki factory team been testing new parts for 2024? "Yes, quite a few things," Lowes opined. "The bike hasn't changed much in the last few years, but it's at a good level. To improve this basis is not easy. My best times have been with some new parts, which is positive. But we still have a lot of work to do. I hope that at the next test at the end of November we will have some new parts that we can use for our package for 2024. That is our goal for the next test. The guys will be working hard until then."

Lowes was still a little handicapped at the Jerez test after his crash in Sunday's Superpole race when he crashed his head into the rear wheel of Toprak Razgatlioglu's R1. "The right eye irritated me a bit, but it worked better than expected. After the crash in the race, I thought it might be difficult to complete the test. But I knew that I definitely had to do the test to give information to the team. I had no problem on the bike, which was very positive."

Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (1 November):
Pos Rider (Nation) Bike, Category Time Diff
1 Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:38.448 min
2 Nicoló Bulega (I) Ducati, SBK 1:38,726 + 0.278 sec
3 Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:39,179 + 0,731
4 Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, SBK 1:39,211 + 0,763
5 Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati, SBK 1:39,335 + 0,887
6 Lorenzo Savadori (I) Aprilia, MotoGP 1:39,669 + 1,221
7 Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati, SBK 1:39,807 + 1,359
8 Stefan Bradl (D) Honda, MotoGP 1:39,832 + 1,384
9 Álvaro Bautista (E) Ducati, SBK 1:39,962 + 1,514
10 Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,007 + 1,559
11 Michele Pirro (I) Ducati, SBK 1:40,024 + 1,576
12 Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,103 + 1,655
13 Scott Redding (GB) BMW, SBK 1:40,291 + 1,843
14 Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW, SBK 1:40,334 + 1,886
15 Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,346 + 2,898
16 Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda, SBK 1:42,110 + 3,662
17 Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati, SSP 1:42,470 + 4,022
18 Valentine Debise (F) Yamaha, SSP 1:43,084 + 4,636
Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):
Pos Rider (Nation) Bike, Category Time Diff
1 Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:39.837 min min
2 Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati, SBK 1:40,034 + 0.197 sec
3 Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,106 + 0,269
4 Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,302 + 0,465
5 Stefan Bradl (D) Honda, MotoGP 1:40,305 + 0,468
6 Álvaro Bautista (E) Ducati, SBK 1:40,564 + 0,727
7 Lorenzo Savadori (I) Aprilia, MotoGP 1:40,990 + 1,153
8 Michele Pirro (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,018 + 1,181
9 Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW, SBK 1:41,193 + 1,356
10 Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,229 + 1,392
11 Nicoló Bulega (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,244 + 1,407
12 Scott Redding (GB) BMW, SBK 1:41,333 + 1,496
13 Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,801 + 1,964
14 Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,922 + 2,085
15 Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:42,295 + 2,458
16 Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati, SSP 1:44,157 + 4,320
17 Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda, SBK 1:44,266 + 4,429