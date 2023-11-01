Kawasaki's insight: "We have a lot of work to do".

With a time of 1:39.211 min, Alex Lowes was in fourth position at the end of the second day of testing at 6 pm, 0.763 sec behind leader Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha). After Jonathan Rea's switch to Yamaha, the Englishman has to take on more responsibility than before - this was also true for the Jerez test: "It was an important day for me because Johnny is no longer there. Axel Bassani had to deal with understanding the bike. For us it was the first step for the 2024 season. We have some work to do to improve, but there were some positive points. You could see how fast the new Ducati riders were straight away. That shows how good the bike and the package is. We need to keep working on different points, like the electronics."

Has the Kawasaki factory team been testing new parts for 2024? "Yes, quite a few things," Lowes opined. "The bike hasn't changed much in the last few years, but it's at a good level. To improve this basis is not easy. My best times have been with some new parts, which is positive. But we still have a lot of work to do. I hope that at the next test at the end of November we will have some new parts that we can use for our package for 2024. That is our goal for the next test. The guys will be working hard until then."

Lowes was still a little handicapped at the Jerez test after his crash in Sunday's Superpole race when he crashed his head into the rear wheel of Toprak Razgatlioglu's R1. "The right eye irritated me a bit, but it worked better than expected. After the crash in the race, I thought it might be difficult to complete the test. But I knew that I definitely had to do the test to give information to the team. I had no problem on the bike, which was very positive."