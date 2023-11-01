Best time for Remy Gardner: "Rea surprised me".

Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha) was the fastest on both days of the Jerez test of the World Superbike Championship. For the Australian, it was the last test of the year. He is looking forward to working with Jonathan Rea.

Yamaha rider Remy Gardner was the dominant man of the Superbike test at the Circuit de Jerez. He was able to set the fastest time on both days. "It was a positive test, our pace was very good. At the end of the last session we put on two qualifying tyres and managed a great time. But there could have been more as I had some mistakes on that lap. But I'm very happy with the day."

With his fastest lap of 1:38.446 min, the Australian was faster than the pole time on the race weekend of Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and he missed the pole record by only 2/10 sec. Actually, he should be satisfied with that. "It wasn't a perfect lap, but it certainly wasn't bad. I'm very happy with it."

What can Gardner say about the new parts Yamaha has been testing? "Honestly, not much," grinned the Australian. "I'm the rider, I give my feedback, that's it. But it looks good."

For Gardner it was the last test this year, the 25-year-old will not be back on his bike until 2024. "Next year we will test first in Jerez and then in Portimao. We had a good test here, it was a great end to the season."

His new Yamaha colleague Jonathan Rea ended up third on the timesheet on the second day of testing, 0.731sec behind Gardner. The switch from the ZX-10RR to the R1 is easy for the Northern Irishman.

What does Gardner think of Rea's Yamaha debut? "Johnny really surprised me. He is already very fast on a bike that is new to him. That shows what experience he has. I'm really excited to see what he can achieve and how he can help us develop the bike. I am also looking forward to learning from him. It's great to have Johnny at Yamaha."

Jerez SBK test times, Tuesday (1 November):
Pos Rider (Nation) Bike, Category Time Diff
1 Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:38.448 min
2 Nicoló Bulega (I) Ducati, SBK 1:38,726 + 0.278 sec
3 Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:39,179 + 0,731
4 Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, SBK 1:39,211 + 0,763
5 Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati, SBK 1:39,335 + 0,887
6 Lorenzo Savadori (I) Aprilia, MotoGP 1:39,669 + 1,221
7 Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati, SBK 1:39,807 + 1,359
8 Stefan Bradl (D) Honda, MotoGP 1:39,832 + 1,384
9 Álvaro Bautista (E) Ducati, SBK 1:39,962 + 1,514
10 Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,007 + 1,559
11 Michele Pirro (I) Ducati, SBK 1:40,024 + 1,576
12 Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,103 + 1,655
13 Scott Redding (GB) BMW, SBK 1:40,291 + 1,843
14 Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW, SBK 1:40,334 + 1,886
15 Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,346 + 2,898
16 Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda, SBK 1:42,110 + 3,662
17 Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati, SSP 1:42,470 + 4,022
18 Valentine Debise (F) Yamaha, SSP 1:43,084 + 4,636
Times SBK Test Jerez, Tuesday (31 October):
Pos Rider (Nation) Bike, Category Time Diff
1 Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:39.837 min min
2 Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati, SBK 1:40,034 + 0.197 sec
3 Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,106 + 0,269
4 Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:40,302 + 0,465
5 Stefan Bradl (D) Honda, MotoGP 1:40,305 + 0,468
6 Álvaro Bautista (E) Ducati, SBK 1:40,564 + 0,727
7 Lorenzo Savadori (I) Aprilia, MotoGP 1:40,990 + 1,153
8 Michele Pirro (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,018 + 1,181
9 Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW, SBK 1:41,193 + 1,356
10 Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,229 + 1,392
11 Nicoló Bulega (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,244 + 1,407
12 Scott Redding (GB) BMW, SBK 1:41,333 + 1,496
13 Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki, SBK 1:41,801 + 1,964
14 Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati, SBK 1:41,922 + 2,085
15 Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha, SBK 1:42,295 + 2,458
16 Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati, SSP 1:44,157 + 4,320
17 Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda, SBK 1:44,266 + 4,429