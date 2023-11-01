Bautista on Bulega: "I didn't expect that".

Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) completed a successful Superbike test in Jerez. For him, it was mainly about understanding the DNA of the V4R better. On the second day he was even faster than team mate Alvaro Bautista.

Superbike rookie Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) finished an impressive second on the second day of testing in Jerez - 0.278 sec behind Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha). The Italian succeeded in making the switch from the Ducati V2 to the V4R, and the Supersport World Champion had already had a few test days on the Superbike beforehand. Bulega can be satisfied with the Jerez test: "It was very good, but we didn't try much during these two days. On Tuesday we only did 20 laps, on Wednesday we also only did half a day. But I am very happy because I was fast and that even though I was only at 85%. I am still learning to understand the new bike and to communicate with my new team. So it's important for me to get as many kilometres on the bike as possible."

For Bulega it was a first with the qualifying rear tyre. The Italian was impressed by its performance: "Pirelli is doing a great job, as always. I felt good, but at the same time it was difficult to understand the character of the tyre because of the power of the bike. But I am happy because I was fast. We can always improve, but it was a good start."

The 24-year-old now shares the pits with world champion Alvaro Bautista. In the timesheets, Bulega is well ahead of his new teammate on the second day of testing. Did that surprise him? "I don't know what Alvaro has been working on. But I don't just want to beat Alvaro, I want to beat everyone," Bulega is confident. "Alvaro is the reference at Ducati because he is the best. Alvaro is fast and it will be very difficult to beat him."

Conversely, Bautista is also aware of his teammate's strengths and said, "I know he is very fast, he also had three or four tests before. He knew the bike and has a basic set-up. That he ended up in front of me, I didn't expect and at the same time I did. He quickly got a good feeling for the bike."

To continue improving this feeling, Bulega has some opportunities in the next tests: "We still have a lot of work to do. Above all, I need to get to know the bike better and understand its DNA better. It's more complex than the Supersport bike - the brakes, the engine and more electronics."

Alongside Bulega, Andrea Iannone also impressed with his speed on the V4R on the second day of testing. How does the Ducati factory rider assess the potential of his compatriot? "Andrea is incredibly talented. I expected him to be fast - not quite as fast, but fast. Andrea was one of the fastest riders in MotoGP, so it is normal that he is fast. He will be a strong rider from the start."